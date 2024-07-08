Who has the better resume: Anthony Pettis or Shogun Rua?

Sounds like a pretty random comparison but hear me out:

-Both guys were the final superstars of their merging promotions (WEC and Pride)

-In the their short but legendary runs in this promotion they were known for their finishing ability

-Once they merge into the UFC they quickly become champion

-Their championship reigns are prominent but short-lived

-After they lose the championship they go on to bat .500 against elite fighters in the UFC

-End up fighting far too long for their own good

Pretty similar career arcs if you ask me. And they both have brothers who became prominent fighters.

Who did it better?
 
Shogun is one of my favorite fighters all time.
Pettis is a legend too, but the way shogun fougth was Just too much excitment

Shogun +1
 
I think the Machida, Rampage and Arona wins are better than any wins on Pettis' resume.
 
I love both but have a special place for Shogun has he is an og from the pride days.

Still will never forget the showtime kick.
 
HCS said:
I think the Machida, Rampage and Arona wins are better than any wins on Pettis' resume.
Explain to me how any of these are better wins than submitting Bendo.

Also finishing prime Wonderboy, Cowboy, etc. are definitely on the same level.
 
achoo42 said:
Explain to me how any of these are better wins than submitting Bendo.

Also finishing prime Wonderboy, Cowboy, etc. are definitely on the same level.
Pettis Sub win over bendon is the crowning achievement of his career. Its a way better win than beating rampage.
 
