Who has the better resume: Anthony Pettis or Shogun Rua?

Sounds like a pretty random comparison but hear me out:



-Both guys were the final superstars of their merging promotions (WEC and Pride)



-In the their short but legendary runs in this promotion they were known for their finishing ability



-Once they merge into the UFC they quickly become champion



-Their championship reigns are prominent but short-lived



-After they lose the championship they go on to bat .500 against elite fighters in the UFC



-End up fighting far too long for their own good



Pretty similar career arcs if you ask me. And they both have brothers who became prominent fighters.



Who did it better?