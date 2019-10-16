who had the better prime between rockhold and weidman

Istryker

Istryker

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Mar 28, 2019
Messages
7,019
Reaction score
5,960
Weidman had the better wins (silva) but his losses were legacy altering bad, ive always had the feeling that luke was the better fighter in every way (except chin).


Ik Weidman got smashed by Luke but winning the head to head matchups doesnt always make you a better fighter (aldo mcgregor) .


what does sherdog think?
 
Rockhold did it while smashing 10s. Rockhold easily
 
The Chris defeated Anderson twice (GOAT) and defended 3 times.
 
Strikeforce had the better middleweight division
 
Rockhold's prime was either much shorter, or he was lucky in the match between them, because he would not have gone on the streak that Weidman did.

For those who think 1 fight is the measure of a man, then why not use my man Belfort's fight as the measure of Weidman, and Belfort again as the measure of Rockhold?

Point is, 1 fight does not measure a fighter. Their career does. Weidman has had more longevity and a higher time at the top.
Weidman is the overall better fighter. Rockhold just had his number that night.
 
Talon81 said:
Rockhold's prime was either much shorter, or he was lucky in the match between them, because he would not have gone on the streak that Weidman did.

For those who think 1 fight is the measure of a man, then why not use my man Belfort's fight as the measure of Weidman, and Belfort again as the measure of Rockhold?

Point is, 1 fight does not measure a fighter. Their career does. Weidman has had more longevity and a higher time at the top.
Weidman is the overall better fighter. Rockhold just had his number that night.
Click to expand...


How is weidman the better overall fighter?
 
They both had short prime. I blame usada.
 
Weidman by a long shot.

Chris won the belt from the consensus best 185lber of all time, and defended the belt 3 times.

Rockhold beat Chris and then got KTFO by Michael Bisping who took the fight on very short notice.

Weidman has had the better career.
 
Talon81 said:
Rockhold's prime was either much shorter, or he was lucky in the match between them, because he would not have gone on the streak that Weidman did.

For those who think 1 fight is the measure of a man, then why not use my man Belfort's fight as the measure of Weidman, and Belfort again as the measure of Rockhold?

Point is, 1 fight does not measure a fighter. Their career does. Weidman has had more longevity and a higher time at the top.
Weidman is the overall better fighter. Rockhold just had his number that night.
Click to expand...

Actually, that’s not really true.

Rockhold had longevity too. His streak started in Strikeforce and (apart from a lone loss to TRTor) ended after he destroyed Weidman.
He beat at least 7 highly regarded opponents over a 14 fight win streak (again, disregarding Chitor)

Not just you, but the mentality of ‘if it didn’t happen in the UFC, then it didn’t happen at all’ has always bugged me.
 
Last edited:
Luke the better fighter.
Weidman the better resume.

Both injury prone.
Both have comical fight iq.
 
tenniswhiz said:
Actually, that’s not really true.

Rockhold had longevity too. His streak started in Strikeforce and (apart from a lone loss to TRTor) ended after he destroyed Weidman.
He beat at least 7 highly regarded opponents over a 14 fight win streak (again, disregarding Chitor)

Not just you, but the mentality of ‘if it didn’t happen in the UFC, then it didn’t happen at all’ has always bugged me.
Click to expand...

Their 6 best wins during their streaks (IMO)
Weidman
Machida, Belfort, Maia, Munoz, Silva twice

Rockhold
Machida, Weidman, Bisping, Kennedy, Jardine (maybe Philipou or Boetsch instead? ), Souza.
And Rockholds streak was interrupted by a guy Weidman demolished.

His win vs Weidman aside (can Weidman beat himself?), Weidman would likely beat everyone Rockhold faced. Souza would have been a test though.

We already know Rockhold didn't beat Belfort (admittedly it was a better Belfort Rockhold faced), and he probably wouldn't have beaten the Silva that Weidman faced either, but Rockhold definitely beats the rest of Weidmans competition.

and I'm definitely not this "if it didn't happen in the UFC then it didn't happen" guy as you suggest. Fedor is the GOAT in my eyes. Just because I don't believe that rockhold's Strikeforce wins outshine Weidman doesn't put me in whatever category you choose.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,594
Messages
55,993,900
Members
175,028
Latest member
immafan

Share this page

Back
Top