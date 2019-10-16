who had the better prime between rockhold and weidman

Rockhold's prime was either much shorter, or he was lucky in the match between them, because he would not have gone on the streak that Weidman did.



For those who think 1 fight is the measure of a man, then why not use my man Belfort's fight as the measure of Weidman, and Belfort again as the measure of Rockhold?



Point is, 1 fight does not measure a fighter. Their career does. Weidman has had more longevity and a higher time at the top.

Weidman is the overall better fighter. Rockhold just had his number that night.