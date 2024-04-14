Who had the better finish at UFC 300?

Who had the better knockout at UFC 300?

Poatan Power

giphy-downsized-large.gif

Max "Blessed" Holloway being up 4 rounds to 1 and letting it all hang out, risking the W for the legacy

giphy-downsized-large.gif

giphy-downsized-large.gif


Alex "Poatan" Peirera shooing away Herb Dean like a door to door salesman before dispatching Hill with a 1/3 of a second punch (330ms measured). Also worth noting he hit hill with his pinky and ring finger knuckles only lol

You know who I vote for, but in all sincerity I think Alex's knockout was more impressive from a technical standpoint whereas Max was the icing on a great performance cake and the epitome of BMF.

blessings to @KazDibiase for the gifs

giphy-downsized.gif
 
My vote goes to Max. Final second of 5th round, putting a bad beating on him, going up in weight against the hardest hitters etc. I take all those into account

Both amazing.

Alex's one was epic too because of how he just waved off the ref and just made him drop like a sack of potatoes
 
Surprised at the results.

Max Justin I thought was a wild shootout where they were both landing and Max just landed better.

On the replay, they were both missing wildly, only one punch landed and it was the one that sealed the deal.

Great fight but Poatan demolishing Hill, who had a good claim as belt holder also, was crazy.
 
Holloway's KO was way more hyped. Hard to top that.
 
Max. He moved up a weight class to take on one of the toughest fighters out there. A lot of people thought he didn't stand a chance and expected it to go down like Gaethje vs Ferguson. But in the last 10 seconds, he went all in and knocked Gaethje out cold.
 
Max just because of what was realistically a dumb move. He had the fight won and if Justin would have caught him instead can you imagine the fight IQ guys heads blowing off.

Thats the difference between a fighter and an MMA athlete.
 
Max due to the nature of BMF and the risk he took to get the result with literally 1 second on the clock.

Alex shrugged off a groin shot that barely did anything (as he said post fight) to maintain distance control. If it was in his best interest to appear hurt I’m sure he would have.

People think Alex ate a nut shot that hurt him and continued he didn’t (his own words). Still a badass finish, imo I thought this poll would be Jiri vs Max for badass finish. All three were awesome.

The Max KO is immortalized and unbelievably unique. The Alex KO is fairly typical Alex other than the “no let me fight” part.
 
Max and it ain't even close. Probably one of, if not the best UFC knockouts of all time.
 
