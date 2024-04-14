Who had the better finish at UFC 300?

Poatan Power
Max "Blessed" Holloway being up 4 rounds to 1 and letting it all hang out, risking the W for the legacy
Alex "Poatan" Peirera shooing away Herb Dean like a door to door salesman before dispatching Hill with a 1/3 of a second punch (330ms measured). Also worth noting he hit hill with his pinky and ring finger knuckles only lol
You know who I vote for, but in all sincerity I think Alex's knockout was more impressive from a technical standpoint whereas Max was the icing on a great performance cake and the epitome of BMF.
blessings to @KazDibiase for the gifs