Who gets the title shot first?

Belal, Merab or Ankalaev?
You saying the WWE bullshit isn't cringe? Unless you're a Chael type who does it well, it all feels awkward and forced.The three most boring bland fighting personalities ever lol. God, how’d we end up with these 3. Merab at least tries to be interesting, but just comes off cringey.
The guys eye nearly got poked out..Edwards already outclassed boring Muhammad……View attachment 1031205
I’ve seen nasty eye pokes ….arms snapped …..can’t recall a fighter rollling around the ground weeping like this …..his kids will see this shit …..embarrassing
This is just dumb, even for Sherdog.Edwards already outclassed boring Muhammad……View attachment 1031205
I’ve seen nasty eye pokes ….arms snapped …..can’t recall a fighter rollling around the ground weeping like this …..his kids will see this shit …..embarrassing
Whoever is quickest to act like a rabid WWE goofball. The UFC has jumped the shark, its unrecognizable from 10 years ago, and not in a good way.