Who gets the title shot first?

Merab has to, but I see Jamahal vs. Alex winner giving Ank his shot right after. Can see Ilia angling for Sean fight if he beats Chito. Belal should just get it now. UFC offering others fights for 300 should have no weight on a non 300 card. Going to go with Belal, but can see Shavkat jumping the line there too. They should really give most deserving shots to make things easier. BW and WW are pretty clear.
 
Well, Dana White said good things about Merab last week-end
I am not sure he said good things about Belal or Ankalaev anytime
 
Only reason Merab hasn't gotten one yet is cause he turned it down. Dana wants him next.
 
Edwards already outclassed boring Muhammad……IMG_0857.jpeg
I’ve seen nasty eye pokes ….arms snapped …..can’t recall a fighter rollling around the ground weeping like this …..his kids will see this shit …..embarrassing
 
Wong_Wongster_Irish said:
The three most boring bland fighting personalities ever lol. God, how’d we end up with these 3. Merab at least tries to be interesting, but just comes off cringey.
You saying the WWE bullshit isn't cringe? Unless you're a Chael type who does it well, it all feels awkward and forced.
 
Belal should get it first. Merab declined the shot hoping Aljo would get a rematch and Ank is so fucking unreliable when he gets in the cage, it's hard to say if he can actually keep it together enough to win the belt.
 
r-harper-1 said:
Edwards already outclassed boring Muhammad……View attachment 1031205
I’ve seen nasty eye pokes ….arms snapped …..can’t recall a fighter rollling around the ground weeping like this …..his kids will see this shit …..embarrassing
The guys eye nearly got poked out..
 
r-harper-1 said:
Edwards already outclassed boring Muhammad……View attachment 1031205
I’ve seen nasty eye pokes ….arms snapped …..can’t recall a fighter rollling around the ground weeping like this …..his kids will see this shit …..embarrassing
This is just dumb, even for Sherdog.
 
I have this sick feeling deep down that it might be none of the above.

Dammit UFC.
 
