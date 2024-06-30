  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Who else is on the Payton Talbott wagon?

Striking - ✅
Power - ✅
Submissions - ✅
Creativity - ✅
Youth - ✅

To me he's the most exciting prospect in the UFC right now. I think he'll be champ in the not to distant future . Assuming he doesn't have any devastating injuries of coarse. He's a special talent.

Who else is on Board?

War Payton!

8vgsbm.jpg


TBcuw8F.jpeg
 
Yeah he's great, hope the UFC starts pushing him hard. Seems to have a very disciplined style. Love to see guys like him who just look like they are on another level. UFC has to build up new guys to replace the aging old guard quick.
 
The Las Vegas native has a simple hole filled in with black ink at the center of his torso. Speaking about the meaning of his tattoo, the UFC fighter revealed, “It’s just a hole that goes through my body. It represents an internal void, emptiness, lack of emotion.”

as an anime nerd
I was on as soon as I seen the hollow tat
that and the dude has legit accuracy.

his hands do indeed find the target
 
You left out the pole dancing. So many reasons to hate this guy. Not sure what TS is on about.
 
that is what it represents
its from Bleach

thats where the "souls" chain was bound. that chain dissolved leaving nothing but the empty void aka the hollow
 
The tattoo is from Bleach, an anime, he gets asked about it every interview he just didn't feel like explaining it's origins this time. It's from the Espadas. And before I get Sherdoggers telling me how gay that is, we have guys doing the 100m and 200m trials for the Olympics with his lucky Blue Eyes White Dragon tucked into his shirt. We all grew up on this shit.
 
Yall can make fun of him all you want but he's the best prospect right now and the potential to be a future star.

The dude is a natural. His strikes look effortless, with power and accuracy. I've never been impressed by someone's striking this early since Young Conor. He's going to be fun to watch as he climbs the ranks. I'm on the Talbott wagon!!
 
