Who else is on the Payton Talbott wagon?

Substance Abuse said: “It’s just a hole that goes through my body. It represents an internal void, emptiness, lack of emotion.”



The Las Vegas native has a simple hole filled in with black ink at the center of his torso. Speaking about the meaning of his tattoo, the UFC fighter revealed, Click to expand...

The tattoo is from Bleach, an anime, he gets asked about it every interview he just didn't feel like explaining it's origins this time. It's from the Espadas. And before I get Sherdoggers telling me how gay that is, we have guys doing the 100m and 200m trials for the Olympics with his lucky Blue Eyes White Dragon tucked into his shirt. We all grew up on this shit.