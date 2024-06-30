  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Who else can’t wait until Payton Tolbert gets KO’d?

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
312
Reaction score
621
Skateboarding is harder on the body than MMA?

Ok buddy, let’s just wait till you fight someone that is even ranked and not a +1000 underdog.


I hope he gets flattened soon.
 
Speaking from experience, Skateboarding can be pretty damn hard on the body. Especially because you can't predict how you're gonna land (ex. primo which is on side of board). I'm not saying skating is easier/harder but just my two cents from the past 17 years. Some of my worst injuries came from skating and not training
 
DiazSlap said:
Skateboarding is harder on the body than MMA?

Ok buddy, let’s just wait till you fight someone that is even ranked and not a +1000 underdog.


I hope he gets flattened soon.
Click to expand...

Skateboarding is insanely hard on the body if you're serious about it. He isn't talking about pedaling down sidewalks. When guys are trying to clear stairs or hit a certain trick sometimes they try all day, fail, bail, wreck their shit over and over and come back the next day to do it all again in hopes of landing it.

Paytons young, undefeated, dynamic and has everyone's attention. He will likely get a wakeup call. That said, skateboarding is brutal. But so is MMA, dudes can't even stay healthy enough to average 3 fights a year.
 
Skateboarding is legit tough on your lower body. All those jumps they do while having both feet planted on the board while it's slamming on the ground. Takes a toll on your knees, feet and ankle. It's hard on the lower back too.

Then there's the inevitable falls and broken bones you'd suffer. It's a young mans game.

Not saying skating is harder on the body than fighting, but it's hard on the body .
 
The kid seems ok to me. Which means he probably won’t be a big “star”. That’s pretty much reserved for shit talking criminal lowlifes, these days.

I’m keeping an eye on him. But MANY UFC fighters look great until they start fighting more experienced, and higher quality fighters. So I’ll just keep watching him, and see what happens.

But I have zero against him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Ribas
2
Replies
20
Views
973
Shadey1
S
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 299
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
Koala
Koala
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Fiorot vs Blanchfield
2
Replies
23
Views
995
Koala
Koala

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,784
Messages
55,783,033
Members
174,929
Latest member
JetKinen

Share this page

Back
Top