Who else can’t wait until Payton Tolbert gets KO’d?

DiazSlap said: Skateboarding is harder on the body than MMA?



Ok buddy, let’s just wait till you fight someone that is even ranked and not a +1000 underdog.





I hope he gets flattened soon. Click to expand...

Skateboarding is insanely hard on the body if you're serious about it. He isn't talking about pedaling down sidewalks. When guys are trying to clear stairs or hit a certain trick sometimes they try all day, fail, bail, wreck their shit over and over and come back the next day to do it all again in hopes of landing it.Paytons young, undefeated, dynamic and has everyone's attention. He will likely get a wakeup call. That said, skateboarding is brutal. But so is MMA, dudes can't even stay healthy enough to average 3 fights a year.