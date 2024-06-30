Who else can’t wait until Payton Tolbert gets KO’d?

Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
Speaking from experience, Skateboarding can be pretty damn hard on the body. Especially because you can't predict how you're gonna land (ex. primo which is on side of board). I'm not saying skating is easier/harder but just my two cents from the past 17 years. Some of my worst injuries came from skating and not training
Skateboarding is insanely hard on the body if you're serious about it. He isn't talking about pedaling down sidewalks. When guys are trying to clear stairs or hit a certain trick sometimes they try all day, fail, bail, wreck their shit over and over and come back the next day to do it all again in hopes of landing it.
Paytons young, undefeated, dynamic and has everyone's attention. He will likely get a wakeup call. That said, skateboarding is brutal. But so is MMA, dudes can't even stay healthy enough to average 3 fights a year.
Skateboarding is legit tough on your lower body. All those jumps they do while having both feet planted on the board while it's slamming on the ground. Takes a toll on your knees, feet and ankle. It's hard on the lower back too.
Then there's the inevitable falls and broken bones you'd suffer. It's a young mans game.
Not saying skating is harder on the body than fighting, but it's hard on the body .