Who do you WANT to win? Islam or Money? and WHY?

While I was away for a bit, 'cause I'm a bad boy, my buddy remembered something I said, "Watch out for Renato.... I called him Carneiro"... But apparently that friend had a big betting party at work when Moicano fought Tukhugov and everyone else had Zubaira, so it felt good to hear my "watch out for this guy, this guy's good," come through for him. Because honestly, Money's NEVER fought a "can." Everybody on his (pre-ufc 9-0-1) record was solid!



And then when you add the fact that he's got a big mouth and personality, I'll usually root for him. It's unfortunate that it knocked Dariush off the card, though. 'Cause Beneil's one of very few guys I would've rooted for above Moicano and since Moicano's not really a powerful striker, I think Beneil would've been a bad matchup for him. But it's a shame 'cause my heart and head are divided on this new main event.