Who do you WANT to win? Islam or Money? and WHY?

Who do you want to win? Islam Or MONEY (Moicano)

I gotta tell you, im conflicted.


I like both guys alot, but goddamn if it isnt a great story for Money to get the gold like this.

They better prepare for a 10 min political diatribe if he does.
 
Fan of both but man I love Moicano's gimmick. Dude cracks me up and comes to fight. He's pretty fucked against Islam though.
 
I think it'd be fun to see Money win. Kinda LW version of Strickland winning the belt.

But like most of these match ups I just want to see an exciting fight and if Islam wins, I hope he is tested.
 
Anyone but Islam - I doubt all natty status with 100% certainty. Life long cheat -imo.
 
Moicano winning would be a great story. But outside of a puncher's chance, it's hard to envision a path to victory for him. Moicano makes his money from top position, but it's incredibly unlikely that he'll get top position against Islam. And Islam is a much better striker.
 
I was rooting for islam against arman, and it was the first time I've rooted for islam in quite a few fights. Unfortunately, I'm a bigger fan of Moicano and have been since his FW days. I'm rooting for Moicano here.
 
Money, so all the racist Dagestani/Muslim haters can finally get a W💵💴💶💷
I like Moicano and while I had hoped he'd make it to the title, I didn't want it to be on short notice but that isn't his fault and best of luck to him. Still though, I'll go with Islam and we'll see him break the record for most defenses at 155.
 
You should make a poll asking if MoneyMoncano wins will this be the biggest upset in UFC history
 
Chayanne said:
You should make a poll asking if MoneyMoncano wins will this be the biggest upset in UFC history
TOO LATE

Maybe ill make it if it happens and ask
 
While I was away for a bit, 'cause I'm a bad boy, my buddy remembered something I said, "Watch out for Renato.... I called him Carneiro"... But apparently that friend had a big betting party at work when Moicano fought Tukhugov and everyone else had Zubaira, so it felt good to hear my "watch out for this guy, this guy's good," come through for him. Because honestly, Money's NEVER fought a "can." Everybody on his (pre-ufc 9-0-1) record was solid!

And then when you add the fact that he's got a big mouth and personality, I'll usually root for him. It's unfortunate that it knocked Dariush off the card, though. 'Cause Beneil's one of very few guys I would've rooted for above Moicano and since Moicano's not really a powerful striker, I think Beneil would've been a bad matchup for him. But it's a shame 'cause my heart and head are divided on this new main event.
 
