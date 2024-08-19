Who do you think is the dark horse of MW division?

Dricus was the definition of a dark horse; nobody saw him coming, everyone thought he was a joke that will get KO'd by anyone decent ( which will probably still happen when he fights someone with legit KO power) but look where he is now, a defending champ.

So, who do you think is now the dark horse that you think will become champ?
 
I'll go with Michel Pereira, no one talking about him in terms of a title fight, so I'll go with him.

He has improved so much, he is on a 8 fight win streak in UFC which is the most in the division and he is so creative and tricky with his striking and is very accurate. Something has changed about him, he is much more focused now and does limited clowning. When he first came to UFC he was clowning all the time in the fights and he wasn't concentrating properly and made many mistakes because of it, it was mostly all clowning. But like I said last 4-5 years he has changed and is just is much more concentrated

He actually has exactly the same winning streak that DDP has in UFC, exactly the same amount. Another thing is he would be a fresh opponent for DDP, they never fought before, so its something new and interesting. Won't be surprised if it happens in 2025
 
Khamzat for sure ... We still don't know how good he is .. Some fights he looks unstoppable and some he looks very human - while still performing well against top competition. + From what we hear from anyone who trains with him, we still haven't seen the best of Khamzat in the octagon yet.
 
Khamzat for sure ... We still don't know how good he is .. Some fights he looks unstoppable and some he looks very human - while still performing well against top competition. + From what we hear from anyone who trains with him, we still haven't seen the best of Khamzat in the octagon yet.
Khamzat is anything but a dark horse. Half of sherdog thinks he will run everyone over at MW. He is even a big betting favourite against Whittaker, the MW anti-wrestler himself.
 
Dricus was the definition of a dark horse; nobody saw him coming, everyone thought he was a joke that will get KO'd by anyone decent ( which will probably still happen when he fights someone with legit KO power) but look where he is now, a defending champ.

So, who do you think is now the dark horse that you think will become champ?

So, who do you think is now the dark horse that you think will become champ?
Bo Nickal (hopefully) so I can stop seething about him being on the maincard over Jiri and Rakic.
 
Khamzat is anything but a dark horse. Half of sherdog thinks he will run everyone over at MW. He is even a huge betting favourite against Whittaker, the MW anti-wrestler himself.
Most people are down on him being a serious contender at MW after his close bouts with Burns and Usman.
I didnt know he was the betting favourite against Whittaker, but more serious fans would see it the opposite way.
 
Pereira still looming over the division like🗿
 
Obviously DDP is clearly the Darkhorse. Theres nothing much to really dislike about this guy to be honest, he seems like a good dude.
 
This guy, he is already threatening to come back and do the job:

1000024487.jpg
 
Fluffy Hernandez
No loose since 2020 , looks very good in his last fight vs Kopylov winch is a very good fighter
 
I'll go with Caio Borralho, I think he'll be the one to take the belt off dricus. by the time he gets there, dricus will start slowing down
 
