Who do you think is the dark horse of MW division?

I'll go with Michel Pereira, no one talking about him in terms of a title fight, so I'll go with him.



He has improved so much, he is on a 8 fight win streak in UFC which is the most in the division and he is so creative and tricky with his striking and is very accurate. Something has changed about him, he is much more focused now and does limited clowning. When he first came to UFC he was clowning all the time in the fights and he wasn't concentrating properly and made many mistakes because of it, it was mostly all clowning. But like I said last 4-5 years he has changed and is just is much more concentrated



He actually has exactly the same winning streak that DDP has in UFC, exactly the same amount. Another thing is he would be a fresh opponent for DDP, they never fought before, so its something new and interesting. Won't be surprised if it happens in 2025