Who do you got winning the NBA championship in 2024?

'Rocky' said: I love that the Nuggets are pure homegrown talent. How can you root against that? Not to mention that they're not the NBA darlings so they don't even get the friendly/rigged.

Someone was mentioning that both Murray and Jokic use to come off the bench together. It's a pretty unique story for a championship team's clearly best two players. MPJ had his moments, but overall the team will be scarier if he actually gets his shot back in addition to keeping up the uptick in his defensive game. Not sure how much the horse jockey will care this year coming up, he kinda did what he had to do to prove he can win it all if he sets his mind to it and has a decent supporting cast. But it seems pretty clear he doesn't set his identity as a basketball player, will be interesting to see what he delivers from here on out.