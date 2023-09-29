  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Who do you got winning the NBA championship in 2024?

Who do you got winning the NBA championship in 2024?

  • Total voters
    44
  • Poll closed .
200w.gif
 
  • Celtics with KP is interesting. If he stays healthy, they'll be in the running.
  • The Nuggets are still young and improving.
  • The Suns have too many egos and not enough balance, the West is loaded and KD is on the decline; they won't do it.
  • Dame improves the Bucks offensively, but Jrue's defense was a huge part of why they won the title in 2021. I can't see them doing it in 2024.
  • I'm surprised more people aren't talking about the Warriors as potential champs, CP3 is still a very good player and it means they can rest Steph more.
 
FyrFytr998 said:
I think the Nugs can repeat. Although Lillard and Greek Freak make the East interesting.
Click to expand...

I think the Nuggets can repeat as well. There chemistry is so good. Doesn't matter how many superstars you put in one team. Great chemistry is hard to replicate and that's what the Nuggets have 10-fold.
 
codfather said:
  • Celtics with KP is interesting. If he stays healthy, they'll be in the running.
  • The Nuggets are still young and improving.
  • The Suns have too many egos and not enough balance, the West is loaded and KD is on the decline; they won't do it.
  • Dame improves the Bucks offensively, but Jrue's defense was a huge part of why they won the title in 2021. I can't see them doing it in 2024.
  • I'm surprised more people aren't talking about the Warriors as potential champs, CP3 is still a very good player and it means they can rest Steph more.
Click to expand...

CP3 is cooked and is just trade bait.
 
Going with the Bucks. They also won year 1 with Holiday. Also this year feels like the one with the fewest superteams.
 
Assuming everyone is healthy. The Celtics have the best top 6 in the League.

Tatum
Brown
Holiday
Porzingis
Horford
Derrick White

That's going to be tough to beat, although Giannis is capable of going Super Saiyan and single handedly winning a series. I think Boston should be the favorites.
 
Last edited:
Tough to say with all the changes. Nuggets, Bucks etc are safe predictions but I wouldn't be all that surprised if Golden State has a strong bounce back. Adding decent depth, getting some rest, and dumping Poole to have a functioning team again could be pretty significant. They know the window is closing but if they're healthy they still have the weapons that can take out any team in the league.

People usually get excited by big trades but far more often than not they don't work out the way you hope, especially in this fairly weak era where it's especially hard to build any sort of team chemistry.
 
Prefect said:
CP3 is cooked and is just trade bait.
Click to expand...

As a Warriors fan I can't figure out how they are going to play Curry and Paul at the same time? 2 small dudes who can't defend. I know CP3 was a good defender in his prime and can still cover guys. But he's so small Curry is relatively small. You have a league full of 6'7" wings now, which is how Curry and Klay fit so well together. CP3 needs to come off the bench and run the 2nd unit.


Anyway, it's clearly the Bucks vs Nuggets as the favorites to meet in the finals. That would be a great matchup.
 
I love that the Nuggets are pure homegrown talent. How can you root against that? Not to mention that they're not the NBA darlings so they don't even get the friendly/rigged.
 
MXZT said:
I think the Nuggets can repeat as well. There chemistry is so good. Doesn't matter how many superstars you put in one team. Great chemistry is hard to replicate and that's what the Nuggets have 10-fold.
Click to expand...
They're the exception to the rule that you need a strong defensive front court to win championships. Even the Warriors had it with Gaymond and Verejao/whoever. Using words like chemistry means nothing, the Celtics had great chemistry and added Brogden and they got worse defensively and their ball handling was dog shit anyways. Same basic rotation of players, but "muh chemistry" doesn't make sense. Sometimes teams play better than others.

'Rocky' said:
I love that the Nuggets are pure homegrown talent. How can you root against that? Not to mention that they're not the NBA darlings so they don't even get the friendly/rigged.
Click to expand...
You clearly don't watch NBA basketball
 
'Rocky' said:
I love that the Nuggets are pure homegrown talent. How can you root against that? Not to mention that they're not the NBA darlings so they don't even get the friendly/rigged.
Click to expand...

Someone was mentioning that both Murray and Jokic use to come off the bench together. It's a pretty unique story for a championship team's clearly best two players. MPJ had his moments, but overall the team will be scarier if he actually gets his shot back in addition to keeping up the uptick in his defensive game. Not sure how much the horse jockey will care this year coming up, he kinda did what he had to do to prove he can win it all if he sets his mind to it and has a decent supporting cast. But it seems pretty clear he doesn't set his identity as a basketball player, will be interesting to see what he delivers from here on out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,644
Messages
55,709,129
Members
174,906
Latest member
wrb

Share this page

Back
Top