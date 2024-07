Weird fight to predict, both their fights were weird. Shevchenko was on her way to winning the first and she got caught, and the second fight was razor thin (I had Shevchenko winning but I don't remember it), but Grasso finished Shevchenko once and knocked her down another time, and seems like the one who's actually improving and figuring it out.



Edit: went to check on MMAdecisions, what the actual fuck is that 10-8 for Grasso in the 5th by Micheal Bell? Can someone that remembers the fight better than I do explain? The knockdown was in the 2nd right?