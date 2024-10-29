Who do UFC guys keep saying Jones is undefeated

@red
Joined
Dec 19, 2001
Messages
8,843
Reaction score
3,407
I hear this a lot from the likes of Rogan, White, Cormier and others

He lost, i watched it, he was landing illegal shots and was DQ'd for it, its like saying Mike Tyson didnt lose against Holyfield the second time around because he only bit his ear off

I'm guessing they are instructed to act like this by the UFC but the way i see it, it really isnt a biggie, he has a 1 in the loss column, he is still the best MMA fighter of all time, dont worry about a loss, shit happens
 
Apparently the Hammil loss isn’t valid but the Reyes “win” is. Don’t try to rationalise biased stupidity
 
because jones was destroying him and Hamill is deaf

ref asked him if he was ok

he just gave the ref a blank stare back. hence the DQ.
 
I think they always say "technically", "basically" or something along the lines of that, he was DQ´d for a rule that isnt even valid anymore, in a fight he was winning with or without those elbows.

He did get a pass on the Anthony Smith fight tho, another foul which could had easily ended as another DQ loss and Smith acted like a Sherdogger would and didnt took the DQ win.
 
It's because everyone on the planet that isn't driven solely by Jones hate knows that Hammill loss was BS. The rules have since been changed as well, he wouldn't have lost under the change iirc, which kind of made it a hot topic again.

I think Dana has gone on record that he'd like to see it reversed but I guess that's up to the commission.
 
Marko Polo said:
Apparently the Hammil loss isn’t valid but the Reyes “win” is. Don’t try to rationalise biased stupidity
My thoughts on it. Same people that don't count Jones beating Reyes count the loss to Hammil. It's whatever to me. He's technically not undefeated but people know whats up. It's been a while so I just watched it back and it is a little crazy. Jones is landing a crap loud of legal elbows where it should have been stopped. Then lands one illegal, another legal then it's stopped, Mazagatti deducts a point then calls it a DQ when Hamil can't continue. It is pretty darn bad stoppage by todays standards considered Steve was going to let him die in there but stopped because of one elbow and Hamil can't continue.
 
The thing people always seem to forget is that under the rules as of the time of the Hammil fight, Jones should have been declared the winner by TKO. You get disqualified for a foul only if the foul is the reason the fight is unable to continue. Hammil being unable to continue was in no way connected to the 12-6 elbow to the head resulting in the foul by Jones; he was unable to continue because of a separated shoulder and more generally being beaten the hell up. The elbow foul was a completely inconsequential strike. Under the rules there should have been a point deduction then a TKO when Hammil couldn't continue.
 
treelo said:
I hear this a lot from the likes of Rogan, White, Cormier and others

He lost, i watched it, he was landing illegal shots and was DQ'd for it, its like saying Mike Tyson didnt lose against Holyfield the second time around because he only bit his ear off

I'm guessing they are instructed to act like this by the UFC but the way i see it, it really isnt a biggie, he has a 1 in the loss column, he is still the best MMA fighter of all time, dont worry about a loss, shit happens
He got disqualified, if you consider that as someone “defeating” him you’re pretty desperate.
 
JBJ was here said:
The thing people always seem to forget is that under the rules as of the time of the Hammil fight, Jones should have been declared the winner by TKO. You get disqualified for a foul only if the foul is the reason the fight is unable to continue. Hammil being unable to continue was in no way connected to the 12-6 elbow to the head resulting in the foul by Jones; he was unable to continue because of a separated shoulder and more generally being beaten the hell up. The elbow foul was a completely inconsequential strike. Under the rules there should have been a point deduction then a TKO when Hammil couldn't continue.
Exactly!!! Steve "Moron" Mazzagatti stopped it because Matt Hammil, a deaf man, did not respond to his questions.
 
While we are over turning results let’s award Gus and Reyes a win too
 
Marko Polo said:
Apparently the Hammil loss isn’t valid but the Reyes “win” is. Don’t try to rationalise biased stupidity
I scored it for Reyes. Imo it was clear 3-2 for Reyes, but at least 3-2 makes it competitive. Hammil was totally outclassed though
 
Do you know how many fighters would "lose" if they were DQ'd for landing one blow to the back of the head while finishing a clearly beaten, turtled-up opponent?
I'm not advocating for blows to the back of the head but you get my point.
 
