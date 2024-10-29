Who do UFC guys keep saying Jones is undefeated

The thing people always seem to forget is that under the rules as of the time of the Hammil fight, Jones should have been declared the winner by TKO. You get disqualified for a foul only if the foul is the reason the fight is unable to continue. Hammil being unable to continue was in no way connected to the 12-6 elbow to the head resulting in the foul by Jones; he was unable to continue because of a separated shoulder and more generally being beaten the hell up. The elbow foul was a completely inconsequential strike. Under the rules there should have been a point deduction then a TKO when Hammil couldn't continue.