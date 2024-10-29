Who do UFC guys keep saying Jones is undefeated

treelo
I hear this a lot from the likes of Rogan, White, Cormier and others
He lost, i watched it, he was landing illegal shots and was DQ'd for it, its like saying Mike Tyson didnt lose against Holyfield the second time around because he only bit his ear off
I'm guessing they are instructed to act like this by the UFC but the way i see it, it really isnt a biggie, he has a 1 in the loss column, he is still the best MMA fighter of all time, dont worry about a loss, shit happens
