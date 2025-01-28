Who is there left on the world stage that you can rely on?



All gloves are off, and US oligarchy obviously only cares about making its pockets deeper.

If it means bleeding your allies dry, so be it according to them + fuck the environent I guess (" drill baby drill" despite US being the largest producer&exporter of oil on the planet already..)



US isnt competetive anymore with its goods\industry (tnx to all the billionaires moving production from US to China 9ver the past 2 decades lmao) - SpaceX and nvidia (and couple of other companies) are whats still keeping you relevant.



Since US isnt a reliable partner anymore, because Trump wants to tariff everyone (dumbass doesnt even know what tariffs are) + wants to take EU land away (Greenland), its time for MEGA.

Make Europe Great Again - cut ties with US, strenghten its own armies and establish China as our main trading partner while working with south & central america, canada, and Africa (everyone who US pissed off lately).



China is technologicaly more advanced (or is soon to be anyway) + China only threatens it's neighbors and doesn't topple governments across the world like US agencies do.

Dudes are playing the long game and US sanctions are speeding things up.