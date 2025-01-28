  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Opinion Who are US allies?

Fanu

Fanu

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Oct 14, 2007
Messages
6,172
Reaction score
1,081
Who is there left on the world stage that you can rely on?

All gloves are off, and US oligarchy obviously only cares about making its pockets deeper.
If it means bleeding your allies dry, so be it according to them + fuck the environent I guess (" drill baby drill" despite US being the largest producer&exporter of oil on the planet already..)

US isnt competetive anymore with its goods\industry (tnx to all the billionaires moving production from US to China 9ver the past 2 decades lmao) - SpaceX and nvidia (and couple of other companies) are whats still keeping you relevant.

Since US isnt a reliable partner anymore, because Trump wants to tariff everyone (dumbass doesnt even know what tariffs are) + wants to take EU land away (Greenland), its time for MEGA.
Make Europe Great Again - cut ties with US, strenghten its own armies and establish China as our main trading partner while working with south & central america, canada, and Africa (everyone who US pissed off lately).

China is technologicaly more advanced (or is soon to be anyway) + China only threatens it's neighbors and doesn't topple governments across the world like US agencies do.
Dudes are playing the long game and US sanctions are speeding things up.
 
Only real ones are probably the Australians.
The rest are in varied stages of pretending, for personal gain reasons.
 
Only real ones are probably the Australians.
The rest are in varied stages of pretending, for personal gain reasons.
Personal gain? As if poor US was exploited by Canda, UK and EU lol

Also good luck staying relevant on the world stage with only Australia as your allies.
 
The ones that are willing to do their share and not expect the US do be the one to do all the heavy lifting physical. and physicaly.
 
The ones that are willing to do their share and not expect the US do be the one to do all the heavy lifting physical. and physicaly.
What would that entail exactly?
How does that apply to Canada? What heavy lifting did US do for Canada?
 
"strengthen its own armies" - yeah I'm pretty sure that is what Americans have been asking NATO members to do for quite a while bud
 
It's over, Trump is gonna bury the US like he did his first term. There 's not a Biden anymore to impose respect, lower inflation, and reduce grocery prices. It's over. US will be known as "New Tijuana" or "South Ontario", depending on who wins the bid wars.
Hope the UK liberates the US like they did Germany in WW2, cause Trump is LITTERALY HITLER!
 
Personal gain? As if poor US was exploited by Canda, UK and EU lol

Also good luck staying relevant on the world stage with only Australia as your allies.
It's the other way around. They exploit the US for economic gain.
 
I would say we're still US allies unless we're given reason not to be.
 
"strengthen its own armies" - yeah I'm pretty sure that is what Americans have been asking NATO members to do for quite a while bud
Maybe the us should stop fucking shit up around the world.
Eu takes the hit on the refugees pouring into to Europe.
Will the us start taking its share of refugees?
 
