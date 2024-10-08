who are the nightmare fighters for bettors historically?

Let me explain: a fighter who is hard to predict the outcome of their fights. They could lose to a no-name or beat someone elite, and they could do it without rhyme or reason back to back. Usually these guys have a unique skillset that can cause stylistic problems, or can drag them down vs another skillset. Here are some ones I thought by division.

LW = Michael Johnson
Wins over prime Tony and LW versions of Dustin and Barboza. Saying that makes you think world-beater. Likewise, a guy whose quick hands and explosive style nearly KOd Justin and caused Rogan to blow his load about showing the :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek: in the armor of a prime Khabib. But 19 losses.

WW = Neil Magny
Wins over Lawler, Condit, Hendricks, Lombard, and Gastelum. Holy shit / sounds like a GOAT candidate if I didn't tell you who it was. 12 losses.

MW = really hard to pick. Seems like honorable mentions for people like Bisping, Holland, Boetsch could all be defended but I can't identify a clear stand-out.

LHW = Paul Craig
Wins over Ankalaev, Hill, Shogun, Krylov... literally all those wins by submission finish. 8 losses.

HW = Curtis Blaydes? Mark Hunt?

What do you got? Those names were all off the top of my head so I'm sure I missed other guys that have the weird potential to dethrone a champ any given night but also lose to an undercard guy.
 
Julian Erosa can be a bit of a pain in the ass, Kai Kara France
 
Derrick Lewis
Good one. Only time I was 100% convinced for betting in a Derrick fight was vs DC. That was easy money. The rest... wins over Francis, Volkov, Blaydes, Nelson, etc. Can't predict shit with that power.
 
Yoel Romero

Kelvin Gastelum at MW
Dude KO’s Bisping then beats Jacare. After that gives Izzy his closest UFC fight then goes on to lose to fucking Till and Hermanson….
Beats Hendricks and Kennedy then loses to Magny….like ninja what.
 
I've heard a podcaster call those kind of fighters GICTs — Guys I Can't Trust.
 
Couture. On any given night he could win, but the same was true with a loss. Still my hero though.
 
I always thought of Keith Jardine as a bit of sn unpredictable spoiler, but I just looked at his record and it looks like he only did that a few times.
 
Yoel Romero

Kelvin Gastelum at MW
Dude KO’s Bisping then beats Jacare. After that gives Izzy his closest UFC fight then goes on to lose to fucking Till and Hermanson….
Beats Hendricks and Kennedy then loses to Magny….like ninja what.
Call me nuts but I still think there is an alternate universe where Kelvin doesn't fuck up his diet in 2015/2016, beats Tyron to erase that SD, and then could become the undisputed champ at WW.

Also gets lost on people because of Weidman's skid but his win vs Kelvin was beyond legit. Kelvin was a beast then. You disregard that Weidman loss (and the stupid "remove his win because of weed" bullshit) and you'd see a Kelvin on a huge MW win streak vs Kennedy/Vitor/Bisping/Jacare before narrowly dropping a FOTY vs prime Izzy. All that from basically a WW with poor weight cutting. Insane.
 
Overeem man. Had the potential to beat anyone but at the same time his glass chin made him a bad bet
 
