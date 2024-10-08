who are the nightmare fighters for bettors historically?

Let me explain: a fighter who is hard to predict the outcome of their fights. They could lose to a no-name or beat someone elite, and they could do it without rhyme or reason back to back. Usually these guys have a unique skillset that can cause stylistic problems, or can drag them down vs another skillset. Here are some ones I thought by division.LW = Michael JohnsonWins over prime Tony and LW versions of Dustin and Barboza. Saying that makes you think world-beater. Likewise, a guy whose quick hands and explosive style nearly KOd Justin and caused Rogan to blow his load about showing thein the armor of a prime Khabib. But 19 losses.WW = Neil MagnyWins over Lawler, Condit, Hendricks, Lombard, and Gastelum. Holy shit / sounds like a GOAT candidate if I didn't tell you who it was. 12 losses.MW = really hard to pick. Seems like honorable mentions for people like Bisping, Holland, Boetsch could all be defended but I can't identify a clear stand-out.LHW = Paul CraigWins over Ankalaev, Hill, Shogun, Krylov... literally all those wins by submission finish. 8 losses.HW = Curtis Blaydes? Mark Hunt?What do you got? Those names were all off the top of my head so I'm sure I missed other guys that have the weird potential to dethrone a champ any given night but also lose to an undercard guy.