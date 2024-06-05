Who are the fighters that can beat Jon right now and who would've beaten Jon Jones in the past?

Jon Jones is without a doubt the greatest to ever do it and with his latest win last year which saw him winning the HW title it cemented that legacy of his even more as the GOAT, but who can beat Jon Jones in the HW division right now? and who would've beaten Jon in the past? whether if it was at LHW or HW?



If Jon rn fights any LHW if he'd come down I'm guessing he beats all of them but I believe the current HW's that can give him problems but also beat him would be just Tom Aspinall, but beats the rest, he'd struggle with Volkov, Pavlovich, Blaydes or Gane in a rematch yeah but he'd still beat them in close fights.



But about the fighters that would've beaten him, at LHW Jon beats every LHW in existence at LHW but I like to guess that primes Rumble (R.I.P) and Mousasi would've given him problems, also Blachowicz had he fought Jon that fought Reyes in 2020, and as for the HW's that would've beaten Jon, I think Jon beats every HW in existence but fighters like Ngannou, primes Fedor or Big Nog would've probably beaten him, he'd struggle with primes Cain, Miocic, Ubereem, HW DC, Cro Cop, Werdum, JDS or Lesnar but he'd still beat them in close fights.



Who are the fighters in your opinion that can beat Jon right now and ones that would've beaten him had he fought those who he hasn't fought in his era and the ones of different eras of hypothetical matchups?



But all I know is that it takes a Monster in the form of a human to beat Jon Jones, like this dude in this video lol, and the things he did at 1:20 and the rest of the video



