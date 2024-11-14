  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Who all done lawsuits?

My parents were involved in a nasty lawsuit (involving real estate) that dragged out for a decade. They were 100% in the right but fighting someone with a lot more money doesn't tend to go your way in America.

Me and my wife are going to consult with an attorney this week. Without getting into the medical specifics, her dentist fucked up a minor procedure very badly and she's now going to need multiple surgeries to fix it. Suffice to say we're going to nail this asshole to a wall over this. I've had legit grounds for lawsuits in the past but it's always been "nah, who's got time for that." Well we're of the age that we do have the time and money for that, so lfg.

Any of ya'll been involved in litigation before? How'd it go for you?
 
Does the dentist have good insurance? That's who you are really going after.
 
It's a pain in the ass. I had a close family member who was involved in a traffic accident with injuries. By the time it was over they got close to $8,000. You have to pay expert witnesses fees. One of the witnesses was a dentist to testify to the damaged teeth and cost. You have lots of legal fees and they usually get a third of your money.
 
It's too early to address the severity, need a consult with oral surgeons first but they took a chipped tooth and turned it into a sinus perforation which is at minimum going to require one surgery to fix, probably more. There really isn't a defense on their side, they flat out fucked up in multiple ways.

This is funny/not funny because I had a dentist botch a wisdom tooth extraction, shattered it in pieces, stopped and said welp, go see a surgeon, and then blamed me lol. He said what made you think I could extract a tooth? Really said that. (when his exact quote upon viewing xrays was "that'll come out easy"). It out to be legal to shoot these people on the spot.
 
I’ve never been a party to litigation but I’ve been a lawyer for 14 years, so I’ve acted as counsel in hundreds of litigation matters.

Presumably. If TS consults with a personal injury lawyer with expertise in medical malpractice they’d probably want to consult with another dentist to determine if the TS’ dentist was in fact professionally negligent here or not.
 
I am not well versed in that. I have seen a few at work over the years but it felt more like a way to put pressure more than anything else.

My faith in legal systems is not very high.
 
i'm surprised we don't hear more about people getting killed over shit like this. you hear about jealous lovers offing each other all the time but some cunt who fucked me over and then dragged my legitimate lawsuit out over decades to try and bankrupt me, ruin my life, and avoid taking responsibility for it all, that sounds way more of a plausible reason to kill somebody over than a piece of ass.
 
