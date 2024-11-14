Who all done lawsuits?

My parents were involved in a nasty lawsuit (involving real estate) that dragged out for a decade. They were 100% in the right but fighting someone with a lot more money doesn't tend to go your way in America.



Me and my wife are going to consult with an attorney this week. Without getting into the medical specifics, her dentist fucked up a minor procedure very badly and she's now going to need multiple surgeries to fix it. Suffice to say we're going to nail this asshole to a wall over this. I've had legit grounds for lawsuits in the past but it's always been "nah, who's got time for that." Well we're of the age that we do have the time and money for that, so lfg.



Any of ya'll been involved in litigation before? How'd it go for you?