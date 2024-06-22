Whittaker finishing his first fight in 7 years is more important than you think

People were quick to write him off, but now he proved everyone wrong.

He has better resume than Izzy, the difference is, he got robbed in their last fight, so now people think Izzy is a better fighter, forgetting that Izzy should have lost to Romero, and also should have lost the first fight with Marvin Vettori.

Last but not least, izzy was getting destroyed and had to play possum for a once in lifetime chance to escape the imminent annihilation that he was in the process of receiving from Pereira.



Truth is, I have Whittaker above anyone at MW other than Anderson.