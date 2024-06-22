  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Whittaker finishing his first fight in 7 years is more important than you think

J

justmark

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
May 25, 2024
Messages
172
Reaction score
473
People were quick to write him off, but now he proved everyone wrong.
He has better resume than Izzy, the difference is, he got robbed in their last fight, so now people think Izzy is a better fighter, forgetting that Izzy should have lost to Romero, and also should have lost the first fight with Marvin Vettori.
Last but not least, izzy was getting destroyed and had to play possum for a once in lifetime chance to escape the imminent annihilation that he was in the process of receiving from Pereira.

Truth is, I have Whittaker above anyone at MW other than Anderson.
 
The guy he fought tonight got KOed dead by Khamzat and just did two weight cuts in a week. Not the greatest chin
 
Love watching Rob compete, but I'm not sure about all that sorry man.....
 
Moral of the story: if someone's on a streak of decisions, just give them an opponent outside the top-15 on short notice
 
  • Like
Reactions: bng
swizztony said:
The guy he fought tonight got KOed dead by Khamzat and just did two weight cuts in a week. Not the greatest chin
Click to expand...
tbh i just dont think aliskerov is not good. dont try bring in the two weight cuts to be an excuse.
 
Honestly way better than the Costa fight, I think Ikram is a better opponent too
 
One flashy win over a low ranked opponent does not erase years of lackluster decisions wins intermixed with some brutal defeats.
 
Noveltymortar said:
One flashy win over a low ranked opponent does not erase years of lackluster decisions wins intermixed with some brutal defeats.
Click to expand...
Lackluster? Have you even watched Whittaker fight before?

He is almost never in a boring fight, maybe the second Izzy fight could be deemed boring but other than that he is usually in exciting fights. Unless of course you think decision = boring then that's a you problem.
 
HolmeZy55 said:
Lackluster? Have you even watched Whittaker fight before?

He is almost never in a boring fight, maybe the second Izzy fight could be deemed boring but other than that he is usually in exciting fights. Unless of course you think decision = boring then that's a you problem.
Click to expand...
OK fine, substitute lackluster for close.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

achoo42
Does anyone actually think Pereira beat Izzy in their first fight?
2
Replies
37
Views
975
TempleoftheDog
TempleoftheDog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,040
Messages
55,735,202
Members
174,911
Latest member
welcome2dajungle

Share this page

Back
Top