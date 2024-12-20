Which Wins Have Aged The Best?

Examples:

Michael Johnson beating Poirier and Ferguson. Tony went on a 12 fight winning streak and Poirier went on to beat some of the best guys in the division.

Adriano Martins finishing Islam. As we know, Islam is now champ with that loss being the only one on his record and he has established himself as one of the GOATs in the division.
 
UFC-Jon-Jones-Matt-Hamill-12-6-elbows.png
 
Cat Zingano beating Amanda Nunes. If Cat didn't fell off a cliff that would've been a helluva rematch.

If you have fight pass i suggest checking it out. One of the most violent WMMA fights you'll ever see.
 
Rick Story handed Hendricks his first loss.
I remember GSP saying in a french canadian Interview that Story was probably next after Georges won Vs Shield in Toronto.
Story was like on a 5 or 6 fight win streak in the UFC, just won Vs Hendricks and Thiago Alves back to back.

But he lost out of nowhere Vs Charlie Breneman or some shit and GSP tore his ACL later anyway.
 
Yeah, I don't know how Rick Story lost to Charlie Brenneman after back to back wins over Hendricks and Alves, that was crazy to watch but credit to Charlie and his wrestling, he made sure Rick didn't have an answer for it.
 
“Just got caught” is sometimes a legit excuse and Johnson/Poirier, Martins/Islam can be chalked up as just getting caught.
 
Crazy to think that if GSP don't tore his ACL after Shield,
he would hav faced Story and then Ellenberger (was also on a 5 fights win streak with notable wins Vs Shield & Sanchez)
These two before Carlos.
A champion who clean his division always give problem when trying to find new top contender.
 
Whoa there homboi don't be disrepectin my gurl like that. Teh fukk you mean "fell off a cliff" she went 4-1 in her last Bellator run winning four in a row the only loss in to Cris Steroidborg. Out of her other 4 losses one was a freak accident toenail in the eye so it doesn't even count. Her only REAL bad loss is to Rousey.

PUT SOME SPECT ON HER NAME!
 
Corey Anderson beating Glover Teixeira, which seemed only like a mediocre fighter dominating an old man at the time but turned into a contender beating a future UFC champion.
 
Pre/Post USADA is one hellava drug
 
Struve beating Stipe. If Struve learned to utilize his reach who knows how far he could have gone.
 
I saw that fight and it was weird to me how badly Stipe did compared to how good he otherwise was back then

Like why strike with a 7 footer when he's like a pencil standing on its eraser, just knock him over. Stipe was esteemed for his wrestling too
 
Izzy vs Pereira.

Pereira still needs to get tested against a grappler though.
 
