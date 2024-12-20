Which Wins Have Aged The Best?

Wreckless
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Apr 23, 2020
- Messages
- 4,388
- Reaction score
- 19,595
Examples:
Michael Johnson beating Poirier and Ferguson. Tony went on a 12 fight winning streak and Poirier went on to beat some of the best guys in the division.
Adriano Martins finishing Islam. As we know, Islam is now champ with that loss being the only one on his record and he has established himself as one of the GOATs in the division.
Michael Johnson beating Poirier and Ferguson. Tony went on a 12 fight winning streak and Poirier went on to beat some of the best guys in the division.
Adriano Martins finishing Islam. As we know, Islam is now champ with that loss being the only one on his record and he has established himself as one of the GOATs in the division.