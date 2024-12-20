Which Wins Have Aged The Best?

13Seconds said: Cat Zingano beating Amanda Nunes. If Cat didn't fell off a cliff that would've been a helluva rematch.



If you have fight pass i suggest checking it out. One of the most violent WMMA fights you'll ever see. Click to expand...

Whoa there homboi don't be disrepectin my gurl like that. Teh fukk you mean "fell off a cliff" she went 4-1 in her last Bellator run winning four in a row the only loss in to Cris Steroidborg. Out of her other 4 losses one was a freak accident toenail in the eye so it doesn't even count. Her only REAL bad loss is to Rousey.PUT SOME SPECT ON HER NAME!