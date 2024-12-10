Which Vitor was more dangerous -- TRT Vitor or No Known Weaknesses Vitor?

don't ask

don't ask

Special Secretary of Shitposting
@Silver
Joined
Feb 4, 2022
Messages
12,858
Reaction score
24,414
Who was the more dangerous fighter? And would TRT Vitor be able to beat the much heavier No Known Weaknesses Vitor?

TRT Vitor

130519011746-belfort-single-image-cutjpg.jpg

images


No Known Weaknesses Vitor

63062161.jpg


xv_c__20belfort_info.jpg


Bonus content:

CM-PUNK.jpg
 
TRT.

No known weaknesses Vitor was banging out fat guys who had self gifted black belts in their own made up martial arts disciplines that they came up with in their garage.

TRTitor was kicking world class fighters in the head and taking them out. Dude's piss melted USADA cups and was enough to take out opponents by itself.
 
13Seconds said:
TRT Vitor had the physicality of a 25 year old and the mind of a experienced fighter.

Resulting in a monster.
Click to expand...
TRT Vitor was also training with Machida and picking up some very effective kicks. Young Vitor was not taking anyone's head off with a spinning kick.
 
I'll second TRTor. Imagine transporting yourself back into your late 20's/ early 30's body with all the knowledge, skill, and experience that you accumulated over the years (assuming you were training/competing).
 
trt vitor started throwing more kicks.

so going with trt magua 2.0
 
Pequeño Corey said:
I'll second TRTor. Imagine transporting yourself back into your late 20's/ early 30's body with all the knowledge, skill, and experience that you accumulated over the years (assuming you were training/competing).
Click to expand...
Man, everyone is saying TRT Vitor (with good reason), but I was thinking No Known Weaknesses Vitor (with 20-30 extra pounds of muscle) would be picked because I think he'd still be a force in today's HW division.
 
don't ask said:
True, but TRT Vitor also took some maulings.
Click to expand...
Only really against Jones, and Jon was likely on a similar amount of vitamins to him.

There's the Weidman fight, but that fight was in the USA after TRT was making negative headlines. They made Vitor actually stay within the allowed limits and he went back to looking like an old man.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Only really against Jones, and Jon was likely on a similar amount of vitamins to him.

There's the Weidman fight, but that fight was in the USA after TRT was making headlines and they made Vitor actually stay within the allowed limits and he went back to looking like an old man.
Click to expand...

yeah he went from ripe to raisin.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Only really against Jones, and Jon was likely on a similar amount of vitamins to him.

There's the Weidman fight, but that fight was in the USA after TRT was making headlines and they made Vitor actually stay within the allowed limits and he went back to looking like an old man.
Click to expand...
I was thinking of the Weidman fight when I made that, I didn't realize it was after he was off TRT. Huh. Maybe TRT Vitor was unstoppable.
 
don't ask said:
I was thinking of the Weidman fight when I made that, I didn't realize it was after he was off TRT. Huh. Maybe TRT Vitor was unstoppable.
Click to expand...
It was pre ban so he was still on TRT for the Weidman fight, it's just that he was forced to stay within the allowed limits of testosterone.

All his monster hulk smash fights took place in Brazil.
 
Bend NvR Break said:
TRT Vitor literally hyper extended Jon jone's arm and almost beat him.
Click to expand...

“In that Jon Jones fight, I only reaped what I sowed. I could have ripped that arm off. So why didn’t I? Because I didn’t. I was a lamb when I should’ve been a lion. I went into that fight with a fractured rib. That was the only day when Jon Jones was in extreme danger in his career. The only fight that he practically lost and then managed to turn it around. I think he was a great lion and I was a great lamb. I realized that when I signed a contract from my spiritual father and my spiritual brother.”

Jones didn't return the favor when he got vitor on his back lol
 
OldBoy91 said:
It was pre ban so he was still on TRT for the Weidman fight, it's just that he was forced to stay within the allowed limits of testosterone.

All his monster hulk smash fights took place in Brazil.
Click to expand...
lol what a fucking sport. People's career trajectories were affected by whether Vitor was in the allowed limits or not.
 
wh4tttt said:
“In that Jon Jones fight, I only reaped what I sowed. I could have ripped that arm off. So why didn’t I? Because I didn’t. I was a lamb when I should’ve been a lion. I went into that fight with a fractured rib. That was the only day when Jon Jones was in extreme danger in his career. The only fight that he practically lost and then managed to turn it around. I think he was a great lion and I was a great lamb. I realized that when I signed a contract from my spiritual father and my spiritual brother.”

Jones didn't return the favor when he got vitor on his back lol
Click to expand...
He locked in that americana and would've shredded his elbow is Vitor didn't tap
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,292
Messages
56,638,461
Members
175,322
Latest member
undefeated11

Share this page

Back
Top