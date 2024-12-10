Which Vitor was more dangerous -- TRT Vitor or No Known Weaknesses Vitor?

Bend NvR Break said: TRT Vitor literally hyper extended Jon jone's arm and almost beat him. Click to expand...

“In that Jon Jones fight, I only reaped what I sowed. I could have ripped that arm off. So why didn’t I? Because I didn’t. I was a lamb when I should’ve been a lion. I went into that fight with a fractured rib. That was the only day when Jon Jones was in extreme danger in his career. The only fight that he practically lost and then managed to turn it around. I think he was a great lion and I was a great lamb. I realized that when I signed a contract from my spiritual father and my spiritual brother.”Jones didn't return the favor when he got vitor on his back lol