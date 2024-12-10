Which Vitor was more dangerous -- TRT Vitor or No Known Weaknesses Vitor?

TRT Vitor was also training with Machida and picking up some very effective kicks. Young Vitor was not taking anyone's head off with a spinning kick.TRT Vitor had the physicality of a 25 year old and the mind of a experienced fighter.
Resulting in a monster.
True, but TRT Vitor also took some maulings.TRT, no known weaknesses met Randy Couture and got mauled.
Man, everyone is saying TRT Vitor (with good reason), but I was thinking No Known Weaknesses Vitor (with 20-30 extra pounds of muscle) would be picked because I think he'd still be a force in today's HW division.I'll second TRTor. Imagine transporting yourself back into your late 20's/ early 30's body with all the knowledge, skill, and experience that you accumulated over the years (assuming you were training/competing).
There's the Weidman fight, but that fight was in the USA after TRT was making headlines and they made Vitor actually stay within the allowed limits and he went back to looking like an old man.
I was thinking of the Weidman fight when I made that, I didn't realize it was after he was off TRT. Huh. Maybe TRT Vitor was unstoppable.
That Jones fight was entertaining as fuck lolTRT Vitor literally hyper extended Jon jone's arm and almost beat him.
He's a unicorn in MMA fighting. A mythical creature you had to see to believe
It was pre ban so he was still on TRT for the Weidman fight, it's just that he was forced to stay within the allowed limits of testosterone.
lol what a fucking sport. People's career trajectories were affected by whether Vitor was in the allowed limits or not.
All his monster hulk smash fights took place in Brazil.
He locked in that americana and would've shredded his elbow is Vitor didn't tap“In that Jon Jones fight, I only reaped what I sowed. I could have ripped that arm off. So why didn’t I? Because I didn’t. I was a lamb when I should’ve been a lion. I went into that fight with a fractured rib. That was the only day when Jon Jones was in extreme danger in his career. The only fight that he practically lost and then managed to turn it around. I think he was a great lion and I was a great lamb. I realized that when I signed a contract from my spiritual father and my spiritual brother.”
Jones didn't return the favor when he got vitor on his back lol