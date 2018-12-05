Which ufc fighter strikes the most fear in your heart ?

My top pick for scariest ufc fighter of all time
Is jon jones . While he isn’t crazy looking or
jacked . This dude truly scares me . I can’t put my hand on it but it’s something about Jon that makes me think he’s capable of some crazy shit. I’d rather have to fight black beast in an alley then Jones . Idk jones haven’t shown to be evil ,but fuck he seems like he would really do some shit to hurt u . When he chocked out machida and left him limp , and you see Greg makes him act concerned. I’ll never forget that . No joke he literally switched into nice guy on the drop of a dime ,
 
The true psychopaths:
thiagosilva.jpg

rousimar-palhares-toquinho.jpg
 
Rumble
Ngannou
Carwin
Thiago Silva
Goodridge
Wand
Ubereem
Prime Cain

Outside of the UFC - Igor and Manhoef
 
Paul Harris. Because He'll wreck your knee/ankle regardless of how many times you tap
 
thiago silva
prime wand
 
Fighters who just come with the explicit aim of knocking you the fuck OUT

Wand
Rumble
Hunto
Jeremy Stephens
Chuck
Carwin
Shogun
Black Beast
Fedor
Ponzi
Nick Diaz

The list goes on and on

Special mention to fighters who are just one step ahead the whole time, Anderson Silva being the prime example of this, look at how Okami looked in their second fight, like a deer in headlights
 
@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
Manhoef seems like a really nice guy...he's not exactly someone that "strikes fear" into me though he's a beast puncher in the ring.
Same with Robbie Lawler. Quiet, class act.

I think the most dangerous fighters are guys like Jon Jones who are narcissistic and very physical capable at the same time.
 
convicted-rapist-alexander-emelianenko-gets-parole-after-just-18-months-in-prison.jpg
 
Jon Jones by a country mile. Seems he’d enjoy strangling you to death and stomping your carcass, then would have no problem smiling on television and waxing poetic about the virtues of Christianity, proving people wrong, and second chances.

The Paul Harris’s of the world are a distant second. He would break your leg because he was unable to temper his weird, angry brain quickly enough. May even apologize for it afterward.
 
