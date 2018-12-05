Which ufc fighter strikes the most fear in your heart ?

My top pick for scariest ufc fighter of all time

Is jon jones . While he isn’t crazy looking or

jacked . This dude truly scares me . I can’t put my hand on it but it’s something about Jon that makes me think he’s capable of some crazy shit. I’d rather have to fight black beast in an alley then Jones . Idk jones haven’t shown to be evil ,but fuck he seems like he would really do some shit to hurt u . When he chocked out machida and left him limp , and you see Greg makes him act concerned. I’ll never forget that . No joke he literally switched into nice guy on the drop of a dime ,