Which UFC Champion or Former Champion has the greatest collection of title defenses????

Not necessarily the most (That would be Silva and Demetrius)....



but the most impressive.



For example, Silva to me would immediately be out of the running. He beat a lot of guys like Sonnen, Meia and Leites. Solid fighters but never world beaters.



I'd almost surely say Jones. He beat several undefeated fighters, TRUE number one contenders and even another all-time great (Cormier). He also is one of the few title holders across multiple divisions.



Aldo is probably up there. Topuria could get there.