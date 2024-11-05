Which UFC Champion or Former Champion has the greatest collection of title defenses????

Not necessarily the most (That would be Silva and Demetrius)....

but the most impressive.

For example, Silva to me would immediately be out of the running. He beat a lot of guys like Sonnen, Meia and Leites. Solid fighters but never world beaters.

I'd almost surely say Jones. He beat several undefeated fighters, TRUE number one contenders and even another all-time great (Cormier). He also is one of the few title holders across multiple divisions.

Aldo is probably up there. Topuria could get there.
 
well GSP went several title defenses without losing a single round on judges score cards
 
Shogun / Rampage / Rashad / Vitor
Chael / Gus / Glover / DC / DC / GUS
These are all great fighters in their own right :)
Mr Bones dominated them o_ O
 
Has to be Silva. Every time he fought I loved that I knew I about to witness some amazing technique. He was so wild and always mixed it up and basically made it fun!

I get jones name being brought up but often ended up fast forwarding his fight as I hated the point fighting and dirtiness. 205 was more entertaining without him.
 
