Opinion Which Presidential Election loss was more consequential? Al Gore losing the 2000 Election or Hillary Clinton losing the 2016 Election?

filthybliss

filthybliss

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Mar 4, 2024
Messages
5,205
Reaction score
9,402
This is entirely hypothetical and a there’s a lot of grey area for interpretation for what could or should happen if either of these elections flipped a switch.

I personally feel that Gore’s loss was more monumental because of Bush’s installment of the Iraq War. It probably supersedes any awful decision made by a president in the 21st Century across the board. The moral homage of putting down a rambunctious dog like Saddam Hussein (which the U.S propped up) was not worth the bloodshed imo.

FWIW, I still consider the Iraq War more morally sound than Putin’s annexation of Ukraine but that’s for a different post.
 
The one that wasnt a loss was more consequential. We are currently seeing the results of the Supreme Court essentially being allowed to decide who our President is for us.
 
Sinister said:
The one that wasnt a loss was more consequential. We are currently seeing the results of the Supreme Court essentially being allowed to decide who our President is for us.
Click to expand...
Barrett, Gorusch, and Kavaugh wouldn't be appointed if Clinton won in 2016.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,555
Messages
56,202,034
Members
175,106
Latest member
Old Scratch

Share this page

Back
Top