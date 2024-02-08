Which of these fighters has the worst fan base ?

Conor
Jon
Khabib
Izzy
Khamzat

All pretty bad fanbases but it's still gotta be Conor right ?

Discuss
 

Some have extremely low IQ fans (Khamzat is the undisputed kind there now) and others just willfully ignorant.

Remember when Shogun (a very likable fighter) had some of the most insufferable fans. Then I think Gus had some crazed fans after that (mainly because Jones was so hated).
 
I am a fan of Conor up until the demand for Nate rematch and never defending.
I am a fan of Jon Jones' fighting but wish he would not been so delighted with his eye poking and steroid cheating
I like Izzy's fighting style for the most part.
I like Khamzat's fights as they are usually exciting but too infrequent and Way Too Much shit talking and tweeting
I like Khabib's fights but he retired far too early for me.

Its not fans of specific fighters that are the real issue. Its Toxic People.
 
The Sam Alvey fanbase

200w.gif
 
Its Conor´s, the amount of defending or talk is just too much, the others as a fanbase are not as delusional or insistent on anything, as fighters its probably between Conor (again) and Chimaev, the never ending talk from them.
 
Juicehead Jones and Conor. Colby was an honorable mention, but guy literally fell all the way off the map after that last bed shitting.
 
