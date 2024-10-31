Which of these cursed monsters would you rather be?

Vampire - and not the emo vampires of today, we're talking about Nosferatu-looking monstrosities that take photos with Matt Hughes. You don't get the babes, but you still have an irresistible thirst for fresh human blood.



Dr. Jeckyl/Mr. Hyde - you become an evil person and have no control over what you do during these periods. Nor do you have any memory of it.



Werewolf - kinda the same problem as Mr. Hyde, only your evil deeds are more animalistic in nature. Plus your clothes always get torn up. On the bright side, you only need to deal with it on nights when there's a full moon, which is very predictable.



Frankenstein's monster - you look like shit and everyone runs from you. The only way you could ever get laid would be to coerce your creator into making a female monster for you to bang. But of course today she would probably reject you and post on Instagram about how her man needs to make 6 figures, own a house, and have abs.