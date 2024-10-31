Which of these cursed monsters would you rather be?

Vampire - and not the emo vampires of today, we're talking about Nosferatu-looking monstrosities that take photos with Matt Hughes. You don't get the babes, but you still have an irresistible thirst for fresh human blood.

Dr. Jeckyl/Mr. Hyde - you become an evil person and have no control over what you do during these periods. Nor do you have any memory of it.

Werewolf - kinda the same problem as Mr. Hyde, only your evil deeds are more animalistic in nature. Plus your clothes always get torn up. On the bright side, you only need to deal with it on nights when there's a full moon, which is very predictable.

Frankenstein's monster - you look like shit and everyone runs from you. The only way you could ever get laid would be to coerce your creator into making a female monster for you to bang. But of course today she would probably reject you and post on Instagram about how her man needs to make 6 figures, own a house, and have abs.
 
I guess I already made my choice
 
Werewolf is by far the easiest to live my normal life as.

Vampire comes in second, could vary based on what vampire society is like in this scenario.

Jekyll/Hyde would end up in prison too quickly.

Frankenstein comes in last.
 
Werewolf. But I wouldn't lock myself up on the full moon. I would hang out near The Slaughtered Lamb Pub.
 
Vampires always seemed to be rich... 500 years of smart investments
 
They never show the loser vampire, who just refused to really do anything for 500 years..

You know they are out there, just some loser sack of shit vampire that never had that drive too excel at his powers of quick teleportation, vanishing into thin air, becoming a Casanova and banging 10s..

Just some real loser like material that just happened to become a vampire. Just stayed around their hometown achieving nothing and just accepting that they were now a creature of the night.

Being even to lazy and unmotivated to go after human pray, just living the life of a homeless person surviving by eating the dogs, eating the cats and some birds.

Just 500 years of being a fucking bum, I would like to see that vampire..
 
b1747aa94c0c3ae293d4d2e434e445a2.jpg
 
Werewolf.

If your human persona is a good person, there are many ways you can control and contain the werewolf while the full moon passes, and ensure no other people are harmed.
 
Dr Jekyll. I'd get control over when and if it happened so I could not drink the potion if I didn't want to.
 
