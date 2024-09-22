Which movie was really stupid when you rewatched it

Fuzzybabyducks

Fuzzybabyducks

I’m watching “Field Of Dreams” and it’s really stupid. Guys in a cornfield and hears a voice saying if you build it they will come over and over.. . He out of the blue figures out that if he builds a baseball field shoeless Joe Jackson of all people will show up.. no idea how he figured that out… then he cuts down corn and risk his farm to put a baseball field in his backyard … his wife is cool with it at first but then realizes they needed the corn to make money.
I didn’t remember it being so stupid when I watched it years ago,

What other movies don’t hold up as an adult ?

Ketchup
 
I know im going to get shit for it, and i love 1,2,and 3 , but....Back to the future......

I try not to make sense of them anymore.
 
All the resident evil movies. Were gonna make super mutant zombie nightmares so we can get research data to market our products because we're part of big pharma.

Hey dumb fuck you killed like 99% of the population doing this shit who are you going to sell bioweapons to now?

Mike said:
All the resident evil movies. Were gonna make super mutant zombie nightmares so we can get research data to market our products because we're part of big pharma.

Hey dumb fuck you killed like 99% of the population doing this shit who are you going to sell bioweapons to now?

Aliens






hear meowt.

In the time since it came out, we've developed robots and drones, both of which have been and are being used in war and to disarm bombs. The movie takes place like two hundred years in the future or whatever and they have general AI and androids. There's no reason to send humans to check out something that potentially dangerous. Send several androids (ideally ones that aren't self-aware/living) and/or drones, a whole squad. Hell, they don't even need human troops at that point. There's no point in putting people in danger, especially against such a dangerous organism. Oh, also, they have highly effective sentry turrets too. We already have robotics capable of rolling around with those guns on them so they wouldn't even need to be stationary.

Prometheus makes this even worse because they used some map bot thing to map the place out with no humans needed and it takes place what, almost a century before Aliens?

Aliens is still one of my favorite movies of all time, but lets be real, the idea of sending people in before drones/robots (WHICH THEY HAVE IN THE MOVIE) aged like a smashed avocado.
 
Kickboxer was really bad after I started training. I used to love the reruns when I was in middle/high school. I would try to do splits while watching it.
 
