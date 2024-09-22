Which movie was really stupid when you rewatched it

Aliens













hear meowt.



In the time since it came out, we've developed robots and drones, both of which have been and are being used in war and to disarm bombs. The movie takes place like two hundred years in the future or whatever and they have general AI and androids. There's no reason to send humans to check out something that potentially dangerous. Send several androids (ideally ones that aren't self-aware/living) and/or drones, a whole squad. Hell, they don't even need human troops at that point. There's no point in putting people in danger, especially against such a dangerous organism. Oh, also, they have highly effective sentry turrets too. We already have robotics capable of rolling around with those guns on them so they wouldn't even need to be stationary.



Prometheus makes this even worse because they used some map bot thing to map the place out with no humans needed and it takes place what, almost a century before Aliens?



Aliens is still one of my favorite movies of all time, but lets be real, the idea of sending people in before drones/robots (WHICH THEY HAVE IN THE MOVIE) aged like a smashed avocado.