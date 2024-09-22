Which movie was really stupid when you rewatched it

Fuzzybabyducks
Duck/pricechopper
@Gold
- Joined
- Sep 15, 2015
- Messages
- 18,947
- Reaction score
- 10,185
I’m watching “Field Of Dreams” and it’s really stupid. Guys in a cornfield and hears a voice saying if you build it they will come over and over.. . He out of the blue figures out that if he builds a baseball field shoeless Joe Jackson of all people will show up.. no idea how he figured that out… then he cuts down corn and risk his farm to put a baseball field in his backyard … his wife is cool with it at first but then realizes they needed the corn to make money.
I didn’t remember it being so stupid when I watched it years ago,
What other movies don’t hold up as an adult ?
Ketchup
I didn’t remember it being so stupid when I watched it years ago,
What other movies don’t hold up as an adult ?
Ketchup