Which movie franchise has fallen off the hardest?

RevolverOctopus

Personally I was tied between Star Wars and Jurassic Park, but I think I'll go with Jurassic Park. From a masterpiece horror in the original movie to Marvel movies with Chris Pratt kung fu scenes, friendly raptors and Godzilla fights. At least Star Wars has the Mandalorian and some good spin off's in between it getting massacred.

Am I forgetting anything? What would you guys elect
 
I still liked the last Chris Pratt JP. Star Wars hasn't picked good characters with the right actors and they are brutal imo.
 
Jurassic World era is still pretty good, not Jurassic Park 1 level obviously but still a fun action packed dino filled adventure everytime out
 
Jurassic Park 1 was amazing, probably in my top 20 movies of all time. Then each one that followed wasn't as good, so when the newest ones came about there wasn't much disappointment, just a fun time.

Original SW trilogy is beloved and a top trilogy ever, alongside things like LOTR. The prequel was.. meh, but I think ROTS salvaged some of it. The newest ones were flat out awful, and did some damage.

They basically completely undid the happy ending at the end of Return of the Jedi:

Han -killed by son and thrown down empty shaft. Lea comforts Rea and not Chewy.

Luke dies because....

Lea dies because, force?

The 3 of them never got a reunion.

Oh and remember when the emperor died in ROTJ? nahh
 
The Fast and the Furious. The last installment I saw had two of them in outer space and I just shook my head and said that's it. No more F & F for me. The characters seemed to have just turned into Super Heroes and it's just plain silly.
 
The new Star Wars are so bad this isnt even funny.

Predator movies man...
The 1st was a masterpiece
The 2nd was good.

Since... Jeezus fckng Christ.

John Wick also lost their appeal.
 
JW 4 was boss! <DisgustingHHH>
 
F&F was always fun trash
but SW is straight trash
 
I'm going with Star Wars, mainly because I liked them more so it hurt a lost worse to see them crash and burn. :(
 
Star Wars
Indiana Jones (4th terrible and 5th would have been worse following their idea, got fixed last minute)
 
Clearly Star Wars.

Had the furthest to fall and boy did it oblige.


Honourable mention to the Amateur Anal Asian series. Gone down a dark hole since volume III
 
