Which movie franchise has fallen off the hardest?

RevolverOctopus
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Aug 6, 2024
- Messages
- 53
- Reaction score
- 61
Personally I was tied between Star Wars and Jurassic Park, but I think I'll go with Jurassic Park. From a masterpiece horror in the original movie to Marvel movies with Chris Pratt kung fu scenes, friendly raptors and Godzilla fights. At least Star Wars has the Mandalorian and some good spin off's in between it getting massacred.
Am I forgetting anything? What would you guys elect
