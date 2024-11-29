Which movie franchise has fallen off the hardest?

Jurassic Park 1 was amazing, probably in my top 20 movies of all time. Then each one that followed wasn't as good, so when the newest ones came about there wasn't much disappointment, just a fun time.



Original SW trilogy is beloved and a top trilogy ever, alongside things like LOTR. The prequel was.. meh, but I think ROTS salvaged some of it. The newest ones were flat out awful, and did some damage.



They basically completely undid the happy ending at the end of Return of the Jedi:



Han -killed by son and thrown down empty shaft. Lea comforts Rea and not Chewy.



Luke dies because....



Lea dies because, force?



The 3 of them never got a reunion.



Oh and remember when the emperor died in ROTJ? nahh