Which is your favourite robbery?

I know robbery gets thrown around a lot on sherdog.

For the sake of this thread, lets just say a robbery is a decision you dont agree with. just so we dont have to argue semantics


Lawler vs Hendricks 2 is an example of how a decision that I didn't agree with made me so happy to see, we got so many great fights from robbie beating hendricks that we may have miss out on.
Hendricks was wronged on this night, but I'm totally okay with that. are there any decisions you disagree with but love the outcome?
1718459492527.png
 
