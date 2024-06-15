  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Which Robbery is your favourite?

I know robbery gets thrown around a lot on sherdog.

For the sake of this thread, lets just say a robbery is a decision you dont agree with. just so we dont have to argue semantics


Lawler vs Hendricks 2 is an example of how a decision that I didn't agree with made me so happy to see, we got so many great fights from robbie beating hendricks that we may have miss out on.
Hendricks was wronged on this night, but I'm totally okay with that. are there any decisions you disagree with but love the outcome?
RonDante said:
Maybe yan o malley? I like yan and I’ll always count that as a win but o malley is a fun champ and having him at the top is very exciting
Ya, this is the most recent one for me. I agree.

I remember thinking that Wand should have lost to Bisping, but I was really happy he got the nod.
 
HHJ said:
Machida vs Shogun I guess

I think Shogun had it 4 - 1 but I thought three of those rounds were competitive, so I didnt think it was that bad of a robbery.
Machida Shogun for me too
 
Anytime a fighter loses a decision despite winning but also doping.
 
GSP-Hendricks has a special place in my heart. I had money on GSP by decision, was watching on a stream so I was like a minute behind, refreshed my betting account thinking Hendricks had it, and suddenly I had 100 more dollaridoos. Started laughing and unmuted the stream ASAP.
 
Bisping Vs Matt Hamil. To see a Brit get the win after fighting a wrestler was a rare thing in those days.
 
Robbie beating Hendricks in the rematch to win the title. I love Robbie but he lost that fight. It's like that judges were so displeased with Johnny's performance they gave it Robbie.
 
Jones - Reyes. We got to see 3 amazing KO’s in a row after that. Plus Jones retired for a few years.
 
Khaosan said:
I love GSP/Hendricks because of the Sherdog tears I bathed in.

Delicious.
I was 10000% going for Hendricks until he said he was only putting 70% into his punches which has got to be hands down the worst excuse in MMA history. Even the Tito Ortiz cracked skull was at least an attempt to lie about something that would hinder your performance whereas Hendricks basically said he chose not to try hard enough 🤦‍♂️

Shortly thereafter, Hendricks turned into one of the least likeable fighters I can think of and thus in hindsight, I am glad Georges got the decision over that fat crybaby.
 
