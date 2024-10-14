Which impossible movie would you like to see AI make possible?

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 29,786
- Reaction score
- 40,492
AI will be good enough soon to make video of actors that are either too old or too dead to cast.
Which means someone could make a movie where Bruce Lee fights Marilyn Monroe.
So aside from all your porn fantasies, what movies would you like to made?
My choices:
1. A real sequel trilogy to Star wars that replaces the crappy one, where Luke is in his 30's -40's.
2. A Doc Holiday prequel to tombstone starring Val Kilmer.
3. A sequel to Bloodsport starring the prime versions of all the greatest martial arts actors ever. Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Chuck Norris, Van Damme, Seagal, Jet Li, Donnie Yen, etc
