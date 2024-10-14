Which impossible movie would you like to see AI make possible?

AI will be good enough soon to make video of actors that are either too old or too dead to cast.



Which means someone could make a movie where Bruce Lee fights Marilyn Monroe.



So aside from all your porn fantasies, what movies would you like to made?



My choices:



1. A real sequel trilogy to Star wars that replaces the crappy one, where Luke is in his 30's -40's.



2. A Doc Holiday prequel to tombstone starring Val Kilmer.



3. A sequel to Bloodsport starring the prime versions of all the greatest martial arts actors ever. Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Chuck Norris, Van Damme, Seagal, Jet Li, Donnie Yen, etc