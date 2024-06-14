  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Which gym/Dojo in Japan produces the most amount of UFC fighters?

in pride japanese pro wrestlers where abundant
 
I don't know and don't care to look it up, but several big name franchises have gyms all over the world now, plus ufc performance institutes are global as well, so I'd assume one of those.
 
Paraestra for BJJ. They have a big franchise. It's where a lot of famous Japanese stars learned how to grapple. In terms of UFC fighters, I would say probably Chonan's gym. I see him in the corner for Japanese fighters.
There is also Purebreed and Kid's gym but most of their competitors aged out.
 
I checked and yes Ryo Chonan seems active. No BJJ, I want something that is more judo/sambo/catch based or a place with wicked striking skills or a really good Shootfighting dojo.
 
Paraestra is where a lot of Japanese fighters came from. They have like around 40 schools or even more. The founder is Yuki Nakai. He has a judo background too. They produced hundreds of MMA fighters.
 
One of the most and greatest contributor to Shootfighting was Victor Koga who was one of the early pioneers in sambo in Japan and he worked hard to create mixed styles in form of Shooto.

The Japanese have a crazy rich history of MMA before there was MMA. I always wondered why I do not hear about Japanese in modern times. They should be way ahead!
 
Came to say Paraestta also.

You won't find any producing talent like American super gyms. Aside from there being little interest in the sport, most gyms are basically holes in the wall.
 
The T-Blood camp had Ishida and Kawajiri…

Those two did okay for themselves.
 
Where does taira, horiguchi, and kai asakurs go?

I know Kyoji was krazy bee and ATT but I can’t imagine he still trains there in the off season.. right?
 
