Which gym/Dojo in Japan produces the most amount of UFC fighters?

NoSmilez said: Paraestra is where a lot of Japanese fighters came from. They have like around 40 schools or even more. The founder is Yuki Nakai. He has a judo background too. They produced hundreds of MMA fighters.

One of the most and greatest contributor to Shootfighting was Victor Koga who was one of the early pioneers in sambo in Japan and he worked hard to create mixed styles in form of Shooto.The Japanese have a crazy rich history of MMA before there was MMA. I always wondered why I do not hear about Japanese in modern times. They should be way ahead!