Which gym/Dojo in Japan produces the most amount of UFC fighters?

Are there even a lot of Japanese UFC fighters to say that one gym produces a lot?Are there any gyms in Japan like AKA or ATT that produces and houses lots of UFC fighters?
Maybe this will help
Japan Gyms | TapologyDirectory of Japan (JP) mixed martial arts and boxing gyms and academies.www.tapology.com
No clue how up-to-date this is.
Paraestra for BJJ. They have a big franchise. It's where a lot of famous Japanese stars learned how to grapple. In terms of UFC fighters, I would say probably Chonan's gym. I see him in the corner for Japanese fighters.
There is also Purebreed and Kid's gym but most of their competitors aged out.
Paraestra is where a lot of Japanese fighters came from. They have like around 40 schools or even more. The founder is Yuki Nakai. He has a judo background too. They produced hundreds of MMA fighters.I checked and yes Ryo Chonan seems active. No BJJ, I want something that is more judo/sambo/catch based or a place with wicked striking skills or a really good Shootfighting dojo.
Paraestra is where a lot of Japanese fighters came from. They have like around 40 schools or even more. The founder is Yuki Nakai. He has a judo background too. They produced hundreds of MMA fighters.