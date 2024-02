Kb2020 said: As you could see on our latest press conference we will have a busy schedule for 2022 and that will only continue in 2023 so you will see lots of fighters in action again and we will also fill divisions with new blood Click to expand...

Three words:. Like Japan, they just started to relax flight restrictions.Wu Lin Feng is known to team up with a lot of organizations worldwide, and they have some of the best 60-67kg fighters of the world.You guys should also try to snatch Eersel and Kryklia from ONE like you did with Maslobojev and Plazibat... I am sure ONE is going bankrupt next year; Andurand should know it as well. The easy money from dumb investors times are over. Let them have 70kg supremacy for the time being. Is not going to last long.Also, please try to bring Glory to Star+ in Latinamerican countries... We can watch ESPN box and even UFC and Bellator in this streaming service; would be awesome to have Glory also in Star+. You guys were on Fox Sports Latinamerica before the Disney buyout and I think Glory was kinda popular over there.