Glory Kickboxing’s matchmaker and head of talent Robbie Timmers just posted on his social media channels asking his followers which fighters he should sign to Glory Kickboxing and what fights he should make for the upcoming events.

So guys, which fighters would you sign if you were Robbie Timmers and do you have any suggestions for him regarding matchmaking?



At this point, if wasnt the HW division, Glory should lay down and die
I dont know, but glory rivals is the biggest BS of all they came with.(instead of removing exclusive contracts and have guys fighting in ONE FC and Glory, we would have waaaaaay more KB fights, good fighters in it).
 
I dunno, I like the concept of RIVALS. It's clear they are unable to put on enough events to keep guys active and I think this is a good way to start pushing for co-promoted events which this sport absolutely NEEDS. Perhaps Glory folding would lessen the spread of the talent across the sport but their isn't a clear successor. I like ONE because of the match ups but lets be honest we all want the ring not the cage, and the promotion is muddied up with MMA mixed into the events.

If you listened to the press conference they are working on an "edgy" Reality TV show so shits about to get REAL for Glory.
 
I was excited about Rivals but it feels kind of sloppy and low stakes. It's very hard to get excited about Glory these days, it's sad.
 
I'm just impressed the guy's signing fighters and not sending out resumes. I assumed Glory was on life support, hoping beyond hope that something good would happen.
 
If they are keeping the 70kg division should sign Ouyang Feng, Sorin Caliniuc, Zhora Akopyan and when they finish the anti-russian bullshit they should bring the best 70kg guy outside ONE: Mamuka Usubyan.

If they are bringing the 65kg back the should bring a lot of chinese guys, Jia Aoqi, Wei Rui, Jin Ying and Wang Pengfei.

They also should do Glory Rivals teaming with KOK and with DFS for lithuanian and romanian shows.
 
To answer your question, i'd sign Haryouli in a heart beat. He's pure entertainment, and that's what Glory needs desperately.
 
Yeah they can hype the shit out of him
 
Bahram Rajabzadeh
Idk if he’s still signed to Glory, but after his last fight against Sergej Maslobojev he didn’t fight again for the organization so that’s why I’m wondering.
The guy is legit so would be a good addition to the LHW division

 
As you could see on our latest press conference we will have a busy schedule for 2022 and that will only continue in 2023 so you will see lots of fighters in action again and we will also fill divisions with new blood
 
Nice
Looking forward to it
 
Three words: Glory Rivals China. Like Japan, they just started to relax flight restrictions.
Wu Lin Feng is known to team up with a lot of organizations worldwide, and they have some of the best 60-67kg fighters of the world.

You guys should also try to snatch Eersel and Kryklia from ONE like you did with Maslobojev and Plazibat... I am sure ONE is going bankrupt next year; Andurand should know it as well. The easy money from dumb investors times are over. Let them have 70kg supremacy for the time being. Is not going to last long.

Also, please try to bring Glory to Star+ in Latinamerican countries... We can watch ESPN box and even UFC and Bellator in this streaming service; would be awesome to have Glory also in Star+. You guys were on Fox Sports Latinamerica before the Disney buyout and I think Glory was kinda popular over there.
 
Glory can sign:

Sebastian Cozmanca,
Ionut Iancu,
Stefan Latescu.

and maybe
Florin Lambagiu.

:cool: Thank me later.
 
