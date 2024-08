Which fighters do these famous quotes remind you of?

“Beware; for I am fearless, and therefore powerful.” — Mary Shelley “I wanted you to see what real courage is, instead of getting the idea that courage is a man with a gun in his hand. It’s when you know you’re licked before you begin but you begin anyway and you see it through no matter what. You rarely win, but sometimes you do.” — Harper Lee “Why, sometimes, I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.” — Lewis Carroll “’And now,’ cried Max, ‘let the wild rumpus start!’” — Maurice Sendak “So many things are possible just as long as you don’t know they’re impossible.” — Norton Juster “Stay gold, Ponyboy, stay gold.” ― S. E. Hinton “Any violence which does not spring from a spiritual base, will be wavering and uncertain. It lacks the stability which can only rest in a fanatical outlook.” -- Adolph Hitler, Mein Kampf“I scream. I see a bed. I grab the end of the bed and I lift it and I flip it and the mattress goes and I grab the simple metal frame and I lift it and I throw it down with everything everything everything and it snaps but it’s not enough so I stomp it stomp it stomp it and it snaps again again again and there are only broken bars and bolts and screws and I’m screaming and it feels good and I’m just getting started.” -- James Frey, A Million Little Pieces