Which fighters do these famous quotes remind you of?

don't ask

don't ask

“There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.” ― Hunter S. Thompson, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas


“Beware; for I am fearless, and therefore powerful.” — Mary Shelley, Frankenstein

“I wanted you to see what real courage is, instead of getting the idea that courage is a man with a gun in his hand. It’s when you know you’re licked before you begin but you begin anyway and you see it through no matter what. You rarely win, but sometimes you do.” — Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird

“Why, sometimes, I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.” — Lewis Carroll, Through the Looking-Glass

“’And now,’ cried Max, ‘let the wild rumpus start!’” — Maurice Sendak, Where the Wild Things Are

“So many things are possible just as long as you don’t know they’re impossible.” — Norton Juster, The Phantom Tollbooth

“Stay gold, Ponyboy, stay gold.” ― S. E. Hinton, The Outsiders

“Any violence which does not spring from a spiritual base, will be wavering and uncertain. It lacks the stability which can only rest in a fanatical outlook.” -- Adolph Hitler, Mein Kampf

“I scream. I see a bed. I grab the end of the bed and I lift it and I flip it and the mattress goes and I grab the simple metal frame and I lift it and I throw it down with everything everything everything and it snaps but it’s not enough so I stomp it stomp it stomp it and it snaps again again again and there are only broken bars and bolts and screws and I’m screaming and it feels good and I’m just getting started.” -- James Frey, A Million Little Pieces
 
Tito quotes trump all … he has like a hundred different golden ones … YouTube has a video of all his dumbest interview moments
 
"Stay gold, Ponyboy, stay gold." ― S. E. Hinton, The Outsiders

I thought I'd respond to my own thread. This is the only quote that I immediately connected to someone. This absolutely reminds me of that TUF clip where Dana told a black fighter to stay black and then laughed really awkwardly and the fighter looked at him like he was an idiot and left.
 
I thought I'd respond to my own thread. This is the only quote that I immediately connected to someone. This absolutely reminds me of that TUF clip where Dana told a black fighter to stay black and then laughed really awkwardly and the fighter looked at him like he was an idiot and left.
