Which fictional character would make the best president?

Aegon Spengler
Who would be the two best fictional characters to be President and Vice President of the United States?
Who should the president's First Lady or First Gentleman be?
Batman and Robin? With Catwoman as first lady?
Captain America and Bucky? With Peggy Carter as first lady?
Jay and Silent Bob? With @Banchan as first lady?
I'm going with
Jean Luc Picard as President
With Maria Hill as First Lady
and serving as Vice President,
The Martian Manhunter
