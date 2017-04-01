Which fictional character would make the best president?

I wish the pictures I had posted back in the day had kept, can’t see them now.



I picked Picard married to the shield agent lady and Martian Manhunter as his VP. That’s crazy. I don’t know if Picard would wanna marry her. Picard’s #1 lady is Dr. Crusher who would crush as First Lady I’m sure. If not her, I would pick Storm. She could help deal with climate change, wildfires, all sorts of stuff.