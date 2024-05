Which fictional character would make the best president?

Bump for @Aegon Spengler 's old threadA now adult Calvin would get my vote for president. Smart but willing to think outside the box, philosophical yet practical, big on animal rights issues. Suzy would obviously be first lady-I have to go with old school Spock from Star Trek for VP- Calm and logical in crisis. Happy in the supporting role and able to keep Calvin from acting impulsively.Hobbes would make a great secretary of state-and the Silver Surfer is my Secretary of DefenseQuiet and measured but carries a big surf board and the power cosmic if you step out of line