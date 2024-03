Based on quality of fights across all matchups they both deserve the title and picking one over the other makes me feel like a c*nt. Obviously the original is the more famous and first to come to mind, but both eras possessed high caliber draws who consistently delivered in their individual rights let alone the magic they made across the ring from other fab 4 distinguished rivals. And the type of intensity/drama that made all the fights that played out truly special were aspects shared by both eras.