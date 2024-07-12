Which decisions did Decision Dan Henderson not deserve?

Early in his career, he was called Decision Dan not because he kept going to decision, but because he kept winning decisions he shouldn't have.

I'm rewatching some old UFCs and, IMO, his decision win over Carlos Newton is a pretty undeserved victory. Newton dropped him a few times, staggered him a few more times, was untouched on the feet and survived the ground without much damage at all. I thought his Decision Dan days started in Pride, but now I think they go at least as far back as UFC 17.

I don't remember his first victory over Big Nog, but his record says it's a split decision. I suspect it might be another undeserved win, given the one-sided domination Nog laid down on him in the rematch.
 
No.
Nobody had responded to the thread so I figured I'd kick it off by making a dumb joke about one of the most famous KOs in UFC history. :)
lol I appreciate the kicstart, sherbro!
 
Big Nog, Newton, Misaki, Kondo and Shogun.

I don't think Shogun won but I think it's unfair to score that fight anything other than a DRAW.

I also believe Shogun would have finished Dan in a fight with no time limits.
 
To this day, his "win" over Big Nog is the biggest robbery I've seen. Nog COMPLETELY dominated the overtime period; he essentially had Hendo mounted for the entire period.
 
Man, you weren't kidding. It's been about 20 years since I saw this fight:



The rematch, however, has always been one of my favourite grappling clinics. What a domination by Big Nog.

 
