Which decisions did Decision Dan Henderson not deserve?

Early in his career, he was called Decision Dan not because he kept going to decision, but because he kept winning decisions he shouldn't have.



I'm rewatching some old UFCs and, IMO, his decision win over Carlos Newton is a pretty undeserved victory. Newton dropped him a few times, staggered him a few more times, was untouched on the feet and survived the ground without much damage at all. I thought his Decision Dan days started in Pride, but now I think they go at least as far back as UFC 17.



I don't remember his first victory over Big Nog, but his record says it's a split decision. I suspect it might be another undeserved win, given the one-sided domination Nog laid down on him in the rematch.