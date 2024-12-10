Which champion will remain champion in 2025???

Ilia, Islam, and Alex have all been pretty dominant.

Jones could stall for money and only fight Aspinall late this year if he fights at all in 2025.
 
- Pantoja stays
- Merab loses to Umar
- Topuria I think cleans house at 145
- I can Islam with the belt by the end of the year, but I’d like to see him fight some actual LWs
- Belal is a placeholder and I think loses his next fight
- DDP beats Strickland again
- I could see Pereira losing the strap in 2025, he’s getting up there
- Aspinall/Jones need to dance and that will answer itself
- Weili I could see getting beat
- Shevs at the tail end of her career and has looked like she’s lost a step in her recent outings. see her losing or retiring this year.
- Pena? Who cares?
 
Only Aspinall. I'd pick Islam and Topuria too but they seem to plan on moving up.
 
Pantoja - Yes, he cleared out his division and beat everyone already, he's a step ahead in the grappling and I don't see KKF beating him other than a random KO which is unlikely given pantoja's chin
Merab - No, I think he loses to Umar since he can't take him down and will be fighting someone with better wrestling and good cardio.
Ilia - Yes, no one's beating this guy at featherweight, outboxed volkanovski and Holloway, already shaping up to be an all time great
Islam - Yes, he's the most skilled fighter in the UFC and is better than Arman everywhere
Belal - Yes, I think he beats shavkat who looked beatable last time out in terms of striking and his nonstop clinching against pillowfisted
DDP - No, I think he beats strickland more clearly in the rematch but loses to khamzat, his defensive grappling and wrestling against Brunson was very suspicious, he got his back taken and struggled a lot in the first round.
Pereira - 50/50 against Ankalaev depending on his takedown defense or if ankalaev really tries to wrestle
Jones - No, he's gonna retire and not fight tom
 
Most confident in Belal and Islam.

Topuria would be top if he doesn't vacate to go up to 155.

Pantoja looks like a food bet because he mostly has renatches against guys he's beaten multiple times coming up, but he might also lack motivation and lose to them. Like Kayla Harrison in her last fight against Pacheco.

Merab has his toughest challenge next which is 50/50.

DDP has Strickland which was super close the first time and if he gets past that he has the daunting task of Khamzat. If he is still the champ this time next year I will be ridiculously impressed. I sincerely hope he is too.

Poatan has a super hard fight up next in Ankalaev assuming he doesn't get screwed again. Even if he doesn't lost the belt he may move up like Ilia so who knows if he's still champ end of next year.

Aspinall ain't losing period. Only question is if he's undisputed or still holding the interim by next year because Jones is still holding the belt hostage and won't fight him.

The only way Jones is still champ by this time next year is if he refuses to fight Aspinall, but doesn't retire and drags negotiations out forever. Otherwise he's losing or retiring.
 
I can't comment on the WMMA fighters since I treat their fights as snack breaks, but of the men I think they all stay champ except for DDP, Belal, and Jones.

And with Jones I think there's a good chance he doesn't even lose the belt in the cage. But instead gets stripped of the title, or vacates it voluntarily.
 
Jones will be double champ by this time next year, unifying with Aspinall successfully and beating Alex at 205 for the belt

Reyes might be interim champ at 205 this time next year if Jones and Alex are fighting each other

Khamzat will be middleweight champ at this time next year knocking off DDP

Shavkat Rakhmonov will unseat Belal at 170

The rest idc about
 
