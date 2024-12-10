Which champion will remain champion in 2025???

Most confident in Belal and Islam.



Topuria would be top if he doesn't vacate to go up to 155.



Pantoja looks like a food bet because he mostly has renatches against guys he's beaten multiple times coming up, but he might also lack motivation and lose to them. Like Kayla Harrison in her last fight against Pacheco.



Merab has his toughest challenge next which is 50/50.



DDP has Strickland which was super close the first time and if he gets past that he has the daunting task of Khamzat. If he is still the champ this time next year I will be ridiculously impressed. I sincerely hope he is too.



Poatan has a super hard fight up next in Ankalaev assuming he doesn't get screwed again. Even if he doesn't lost the belt he may move up like Ilia so who knows if he's still champ end of next year.



Aspinall ain't losing period. Only question is if he's undisputed or still holding the interim by next year because Jones is still holding the belt hostage and won't fight him.



The only way Jones is still champ by this time next year is if he refuses to fight Aspinall, but doesn't retire and drags negotiations out forever. Otherwise he's losing or retiring.