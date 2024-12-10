Which champion will remain champion in 2025???

Pantoja - Yes, he cleared out his division and beat everyone already, he's a step ahead in the grappling and I don't see KKF beating him other than a random KO which is unlikely given pantoja's chin
Merab - No, I think he loses to Umar since he can't take him down and will be fighting someone with better wrestling and good cardio.
Ilia - Yes, no one's beating this guy at featherweight, outboxed volkanovski and Holloway, already shaping up to be an all time great
Islam - Yes, he's the most skilled fighter in the UFC and is better than Arman everywhere
Belal - Yes, I think he beats shavkat who looked beatable last time out in terms of striking and his nonstop clinching against pillowfisted
DDP - No, I think he beats strickland more clearly in the rematch but loses to khamzat, his defensive grappling and wrestling against Brunson was very suspicious, he got his back taken and struggled a lot in the first round.
Pereira - 50/50 against Ankalaev depending on his takedown defense or if ankalaev really tries to wrestle
Jones - No, he's gonna retire and not fight tom