HBO made boxing what it is. Their level of production made fights look like movies. Their commentary doubled the excitement of a fight. Jim Lampley is one of the greatest commentators of all time and by far the greatest boxing commentator. His voice was so powerful & distinct, and his passion for the sport was overwhelming. Lampley, Merchant & Steward is the ultimate boxing commentary team.



Showtime was great too, they were just a few steps behind HBO, but only because HBO was so special.



Shout out to Sky Sports. Ian Darke (great football commentator as well) and Jim Watt/Glenn McCrory was a great commentary duo too.