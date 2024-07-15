Which 3 years had the best albums in the 90s?

  • 1990

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1991

    Votes: 2 100.0%

  • 1992

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1993

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1994

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • 1995

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1996

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • 1997

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1998

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1999

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,982
Reaction score
43,872
Criteria: These Albums were chosen for their immediate and lasting popularity, impact, influence, originality, and acclaim from critics and musicians.

digitaldreamdoor.com

Top Ten Rock Albums of Each Year - 1990-1999

List of Top Ten Rock Albums of Each Year 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, and 1999 as compiled by digitaldreamdoor.com
digitaldreamdoor.com digitaldreamdoor.com

1990-1992.png
1993-1995.png
1996-1997.png
1998-1999.png







 
Probably 1991 as the best year....

Talk Talk - Laughing Stock
Primal Scream - Screamadelica
Mercury Rev - Yerself Is Steam
Massive Attack - Blue Lines
Slint - Spiderland
My Bloody Valentine - Loveless
De A Soul - De A Soul is Dead
Spacemen 3 - Recurring
Gang Star - Step In The Arena
Guns and Roses - Use Your Illusion 1 & 2
etc

 
