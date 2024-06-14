Whether or not Conor fights again, he will always have a special place in my heart.

I'm not ashamed to admit it... I'm a big fan of Conor.People love to talk smack and bash his fighting skills, but they don't know what they're talking about.Conor is a one of one fighter. There's no other fighter like him and there probably won't be for another hundred years. Let me explain.Khamzat Chimaev is the most entertaining fighter inside the cage. Fact.Everyone, including me, is upset that he's not fighting Bobby next week. The fact that Khamzat is young with so much raw potential and ability but barely fights is super frustrating.However, with Conor, he's had a fruitful career, so I'm not that upset with him not fighting on UFC 303.Don't get me wrong, I would have loved to see Conor whoop Michael 'Brown Nose' Chandler, but he has no reason to return to MMA. He's already achieved it all.Conor is the only fighter that makes me tingle inside. His Irish charm and radiating Charisma sets him apart from every other fighter.Anyone can talk smack on the mic, but how many high level fighters can walk the walk AND talk the talk?Chael tried, but he never won a belt. Colby tries, but he never won a belt + his trash talk is wack.Conor's record has aged like fine wine. 2 divison champ. 1st round KO'd prime Aldo. 2nd closest fighter to beating Khabib after Tibau. Only lost the 3rd DP fight due to a freak injury.Conor put MMA on the map and as a true MMA fan (I don't mean that in an arrogant way) I will always respect that, no matter what the haters say.