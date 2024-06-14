  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Whether or not Conor fights again, he will always have a special place in my heart.

big franklin

big franklin

franklin
@Green
Joined
Apr 17, 2022
Messages
1,030
Reaction score
2,987
I'm not ashamed to admit it... I'm a big fan of Conor.

People love to talk smack and bash his fighting skills, but they don't know what they're talking about.

Conor is a one of one fighter. There's no other fighter like him and there probably won't be for another hundred years. Let me explain.

Khamzat Chimaev is the most entertaining fighter inside the cage. Fact.

Everyone, including me, is upset that he's not fighting Bobby next week. The fact that Khamzat is young with so much raw potential and ability but barely fights is super frustrating.

However, with Conor, he's had a fruitful career, so I'm not that upset with him not fighting on UFC 303.

Don't get me wrong, I would have loved to see Conor whoop Michael 'Brown Nose' Chandler, but he has no reason to return to MMA. He's already achieved it all.

Conor is the only fighter that makes me tingle inside. His Irish charm and radiating Charisma sets him apart from every other fighter.

Anyone can talk smack on the mic, but how many high level fighters can walk the walk AND talk the talk?

Chael tried, but he never won a belt. Colby tries, but he never won a belt + his trash talk is wack.

Conor's record has aged like fine wine. 2 divison champ. 1st round KO'd prime Aldo. 2nd closest fighter to beating Khabib after Tibau. Only lost the 3rd DP fight due to a freak injury.

Conor put MMA on the map and as a true MMA fan (I don't mean that in an arrogant way) I will always respect that, no matter what the haters say.

e27c73992b9697f302f00b05724973cde8b571af.gif
 
HHJ said:
First name i've heard from casuals speaking mma was Conor.
He's probably still one of the few names most of the people associate with the sport. We're not representative for the wider public cause we're in the industry every day, watching.
Conor was HUGE for making MMA known to the general public.
And he delivered some amazing performances.
People that mock him are dumb(i know it's not you, but a lot of people in this forum do, and my impression of them cannot be lower).
 
Fox by the Sea said:
First name i've heard from casuals speaking mma was Conor.
He's probably still one of the few names most of the people associate with the sport. We're not representative for the wider public cause we're in the industry every day, watching.
Conor was HUGE for making MMA known to the general public.
And he delivered some amazing performances.
People that mock him are dumb(i know it's not you, but a lot of people in this forum do, and my impression of them cannot be lower).
Yeah he is popular and his ability to cause schenanigans is not be understimated. But to say he "put MMA on the map" is just "..." to me lol
 
I know it's gay pride week but damn...








Haha I kidd. Conor was truly phenomenal in his lead to up to winning the belts. Truly was mystic Mac and was incredible to watch. Magic! But since he did fall off the horse and became quite obnoxious with the khabib saga and crimes such as punching old men in the bar.

I thought he redeemed himself in the movie he just did. Was really funny. I was rooting for him in this fight against Chandler for old times sake.

But like I said his run towards the belt was stuff of legends.
 
Conor deserves respect for his FW run, even if he was an emaciated, near death skeleton at weigh in. He called his shot and did it. That alone deserves high respect.

Unfortunately the antics, fame and wealth outdid him, as is the case with many athletes reaching the top.

Put MMA on the map? Give your head a shake son.

He can definitely be held as one of the marquee names that boosted and kept the sport afloat in the mainstream news cycle.
 
HHJ said:
Yeah he is popular and his ability to cause schenanigans is not be understimated. But to say he "put MMA on the map" is just "..." to me lol
cause we're purists. this is still a niche sport that, if you ignore orgs like ufc and a handful of others, is at abysmal levels of quality. you go around the world and most mma fights are bumfights level. conor is one of the few that did "put MMA on the map". he's not the only one, but he's certainly one of them. Ronda also, even if most of this forum, me included, doesn't like her.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
People that mock him are dumb.
Why would they be dumb for mocking Conor? I can acknowledge his achievements in MMA and mock his general shiftiness as a human being at the same time, no? He's one bad summer away from being another Tyson Fury. Although he values his physique much more than Tyson so it would never be as visible but he does the same sort of damage to himself with drink and drugs.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
cause we're purists. this is still a niche sport that, if you ignore orgs like ufc and a handful of others, is at abysmal levels of quality. you go around the world and most mma fights are bumfights level. conor is one of the few that did "put MMA on the map". he's not the only one, but he's certainly one of them. Ronda also, even if most of this forum, me included, doesn't like her.
Fuck all that shit. He certainly raised the bar,but he didnt put it on the map.
 
haj02 said:
Why would they be dumb for mocking Conor? I can acknowledge his achievements in MMA and mock his general shiftiness as a human being at the same time, no? He's one bad summer away from being another Tyson Fury. Although he values his physique much more than Tyson so it would never be as visible but he does the same sort of damage to himself with drink and drugs.
I'm talking about conor the mma star. his personal life i think we can all agree is in shambles.
 
Natural Order said:
Conor deserves respect for his FW run, even if he was an emaciated, near death skeleton at weigh in. He called his shot and did it. That alone deserves high respect.

Unfortunately the antics, fame and wealth outdid him, as is the case with many athletes reaching the top.

Put MMA on the map? Give your head a shake son.

He can definitely be held as one of the marquee names that boosted and kept the sport afloat in the mainstream news cycle.
His FW run was fighting mediocre BWs, punching Poirier in the back of the head, and a lucky punch on Aldo.
 
Every MMA fighter in the world should be grateful there was/is Conor McGregor. Each and every MMA fan, also. I'm saying this as someone who's the biggest Aldo fan you'll find. Love him or hate him, people like Conor don't come around too often. Watching his career was truly something, I only wish he retired after the Floyd fight. If he ever fights again, I'll be rooting for him. Not only did he become a superstar, he made his opponents stars also, and that's something nobody else can claim to have done.
 
Didn't read. Fuck conor. The way he insulted Khabib's father and people is where he crossed a line.
Also, I don't reply to "only business" types who think selling a fight is a religion so don't @ me.
 
