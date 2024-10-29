Where is Stipe? (A lazy inquiry)

10000yearsold

10000yearsold

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jul 17, 2021
Messages
1,654
Reaction score
1,732
Coming up on year 2 of the efforts to shut the octagon doors with he and jones within, I feel like I haven’t seen this guy in nearly a decade.

Sure I could answer some of these questions with even less key strokes on a googling, but I’d prefer to make it a discussion amongst the gang.

How old is stipe now? How long has it been since he’s last fought? How’s his training been going? Anybody have more of a personal finger on the pulse to this? Curious what sort of coverage the Stipe side of fight preparations and personal well being over the time elapsed has amounted to. Is he just popping in for one more big appearance check or is this gonna be a real fight? Can any sort of real challenge to Jon, who is clearly very visibly in a serious training camp, be expected of him?

From what I’ve seen it looks like Aspinal is training harder as an alternate.
 
42 years old. Hasn’t fought since 2021.

Has some nothing black and white coupling of photos that looks like he went back to the 1950s and is training with a guy with a found tree branch in his backyard, as of a day ago.

Who’s got the onlyfans screens? Is it dick pix?
 
Fedorgasm said:
Stipe turned 79 in September. He walks with a cane now and hasn't fought since Nixon was president.
Click to expand...
Ya know I feel genuinely like exchanging him for Jake Paul or Mike Tyson would be equitably valid at this point
 
He's living his best life
1200px-Tommy_Lee_Jones_the_Jury_President_at_Opening_Ceremony_of_the_Tokyo_International_Film_Festival_2017_%2825332220247%29.jpg
 
I feel like he doesn't really give a shit about MMA anymore and is functionally retired, but is also aware that he can make millions by getting his ass kicked by Jon Jones. So here we are.
 
He's been sleeping with a sandpaper eye mask to train against the eyepokes, Jones is cooked.
 
Ares Black said:
I feel like he doesn't really give a shit about MMA anymore and is functionally retired, but is also aware that he can make millions by getting his ass kicked by Jon Jones. So here we are.
Click to expand...
This is perfectly akin to my own take. Appreciate your resolute concision in saying so.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,977
Messages
56,422,541
Members
175,212
Latest member
dsdsasdadsa

Share this page

Back
Top