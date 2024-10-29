Where is Stipe? (A lazy inquiry)

Coming up on year 2 of the efforts to shut the octagon doors with he and jones within, I feel like I haven’t seen this guy in nearly a decade.



Sure I could answer some of these questions with even less key strokes on a googling, but I’d prefer to make it a discussion amongst the gang.



How old is stipe now? How long has it been since he’s last fought? How’s his training been going? Anybody have more of a personal finger on the pulse to this? Curious what sort of coverage the Stipe side of fight preparations and personal well being over the time elapsed has amounted to. Is he just popping in for one more big appearance check or is this gonna be a real fight? Can any sort of real challenge to Jon, who is clearly very visibly in a serious training camp, be expected of him?



From what I’ve seen it looks like Aspinal is training harder as an alternate.