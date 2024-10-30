Cajun said: I dont go on reddit so I cant speak to that. What is there to be embarrassed over? Trump says he's bringing in Elon to trim the fat. Who knows if that will be the case but either way... there are a lot of environmentalists that vote dem but there is a green party. At present time, its seems the 2 parties cant be overcome so people just pick with what is available to them imo. Click to expand...

What is there to be embarrassed over?There were many libertarians who supported Trump. Trump is firmly anti-libertarian and pro big gubberment. These "libertarians" don't support the racism slant in the Republican party and but they still bought into the idea that the Republicans were the "party of small government" so they were pragmatically voting for Trump. Some of these people realized they had been sold a false bill of goods.Also, there is a portion of libertarians that just do not want to identify as Republicans anymore because of Trump and just call themselves libertarian when they really aren't at all. That's more or less what I mean when I say they are embarrassed conservatives.Libertarians as a whole are also pretty damn inconsistent in their beliefs and exist on a wide political spectrum. Libertarians can't even agree with each other for the most part lol.I would also argue that both the Dems and the Republican parties are both more authoritarian now than they previously were. Republicans far more so, and the Dems are definitely moving in that direction at times as well.Edit: As for Elon's government efficiency agency...oh Lord. Where to start? I'll just say that a government efficiency agency already exists. It's called the GAO (Government Accountability Office) and if you know anybody who has worked in government and performed audits, they'll be familiar with GAO auditing standards and the yellow book updates that occur.