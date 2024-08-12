Where does Novak Djokovic stack up when it comes to the greatest athletes of all time ?

Laza cds mma
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2008
- Messages
- 1,055
- Reaction score
- 520
Serbia took multiple golds at the Paris Olympics , where would you put Djokovic on the ladder ?
#1 I think.
Still regarded as an elitist sport in the UK I think it's fair to say. There are barely any tennis courts on most towns for people to play unless you belong to some club. Certainly not a sport for.thr masses although it's very well supported (at least Wimbledon is).I don't bother trying to compare athletes across sports, especially across team and individual sports.
As far as careers in individual sports go, not very many people have had more successful and complete careers in their respective sport than Novak, especially in a sport as widely played as tennis.
Still regarded as an elitist sport in the UK I think it's fair to say. There are barely any tennis courts on most towns for people to play unless you belong to some club. Certainly not a sport for.thr masses although it's very well supported (at least Wimbledon is).
Damn experts. Who do they think they are? The...experts, or something?The experts at ESPN told me just a few weeks ago that Novax isn't even the best tennis player since the year 2000, let alone GOAT tennis player, let alone GOAT athlete. Can't argue with the experts on this one.
ESPN editions from around the globe contributed to the nominations and voting process, as well as the individual sport list rankings that will follow.
Voters were instructed to consider only an athlete's performance since 2000. So, for Barry Bonds: He won seven MVP awards, but only four of those came after 2000, as did 317 of his 762 home runs. Or Ken Griffey Jr.: He played until 2010, but all of his best seasons came in the 1990s. Tiger won 13 of his 15 majors from 2000 on, so he's in good shape. Other athletes, such as Patrick Mahomes or Nikola Jokic or Shohei Ohtani, obviously have more greatness ahead of them, so we'll see how high their accomplishments so far get them on the list.
In the end, we received more than 70,000 votes from ESPN contributors to create our top 100.
Damn experts. Who do they think they are? The...experts, or something?
Ranking the top 10 men's tennis players of the 21st century (July-23-2024)Taken from the larger Top 100 Athletes of the century sportswriter poll.
1. Roger Federer
Key accomplishments: 20-time major champion, 369 majors wins and eight Wimbledon titles are most by a man all time, 103 tour singles titles (second most by man in Open era).
It's not unusual for a professional athlete to feel emotional during their final match or game before retiring. But what is unusual is when everyone else in the competition is equally emotional about it. Such was the case for Federer during the last match of his career at the Laver Cup -- an event he co-founded -- in 2022. Having previously announced a doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal would be his swan song, Nadal -- his fiercest of rivals for nearly 20 years -- cried right alongside him when it was over, as did Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, the rest of their European teammates, and even Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, their opponents from the World team. "I think we are all going to be forever grateful to be a part of the GOAT's final match," Sock said later. -- D'Arcy Maine
2. Novak DjokovicKey accomplishments: 24-time Grand Slam singles champion; record 422 weeks as No. 1; 375 Grand Slam match wins; third in men's singles titles (98), wins (1,110) in Open era
Less than two months after being stunned in the Wimbledon final by Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic refused to postpone history again and earned his record-breaking 24th men's major title at the 2023 US Open. After escaping a five-set challenge in the third round, Djokovic didn't lose another set and defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final. At 36, he became the oldest man to win the US Open and tied Margaret Court's record for the most major titles in history. To many, the feat secured his position as the sport's greatest of all time, but, like a true competitor, he was far from satisfied. "I don't put any number right now in my mind on how many Slams I want to win," he said hours later. -- Maine
Well done, Sherdog. Bravo.
Who's the greatest men's tennis player of all-time?
I'd have Novak at #1 now, several years later, Federer at #2.It's pretty wild how much a childish popularity contest this sort of thing can turn into.
Novax is clearly the greatest player in history, male or female - it doens't matter he's the greatest of all time.
Serena is arguably close because she was almost just as dominant and could have won more slams if she competed more (same with Novax if he didn't get banned or hit the lady in the throat), but not to the same extent as Serena.
But where the scales completely become lopsided is Novax wrapped up his titles while arguably two of the greatest top 5 players ever were his rivals with significant overlap of their primes. Whereas Serena racked up her titles largely against flavors of the month. I guess Sherapova was her biggest rival???
I'd have Novak at #1 now, several years later, Federer at #2.
But I'm not an expert. ESPN didn't ask me for a vote. Hands up don't shoot.