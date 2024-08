Where does Novak Djokovic stack up when it comes to the greatest athletes of all time ?

Unknown Pleasures said: The experts at ESPN told me just a few weeks ago that Novax isn't even the best tennis player since the year 2000, let alone GOAT tennis player, let alone GOAT athlete. Can't argue with the experts on this one. Click to expand...





In the end, we received more than 70,000 votes from ESPN contributors to create our top 100. ESPN editions from around the globe contributed to the nominations and voting process, as well as the individual sport list rankings that will follow. Voters were instructed to consider only an athlete's performance since 2000. So, for Barry Bonds: He won seven MVP awards, but only four of those came after 2000, as did 317 of his 762 home runs. Or Ken Griffey Jr.: He played until 2010, but all of his best seasons came in the 1990s. Tiger won 13 of his 15 majors from 2000 on, so he's in good shape. Other athletes, such as Patrick Mahomes or Nikola Jokic or Shohei Ohtani , obviously have more greatness ahead of them, so we'll see how high their accomplishments so far get them on the list.

1. Roger Federer

2. Novak Djokovic​

Taken from the larger Top 100 Athletes of the century sportswriter poll.

1. Roger Federer
20-time major champion, 369 majors wins and eight Wimbledon titles are most by a man all time, 103 tour singles titles (second most by man in Open era). It's not unusual for a professional athlete to feel emotional during their final match or game before retiring. But what is unusual is when everyone else in the competition is equally emotional about it. Such was the case for Federer during the last match of his career at the Laver Cup -- an event he co-founded -- in 2022. Having previously announced a doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal would be his swan song, Nadal -- his fiercest of rivals for nearly 20 years -- cried right alongside him when it was over, as did Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, the rest of their European teammates, and even Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, their opponents from the World team. "I think we are all going to be forever grateful to be a part of the GOAT's final match," Sock said later.

2. Novak Djokovic
24-time Grand Slam singles champion; record 422 weeks as No. 1; 375 Grand Slam match wins; third in men's singles titles (98), wins (1,110) in Open era. Less than two months after being stunned in the Wimbledon final by Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic refused to postpone history again and earned his record-breaking 24th men's major title at the 2023 US Open. After escaping a five-set challenge in the third round, Djokovic didn't lose another set and defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final. At 36, he became the oldest man to win the US Open and tied Margaret Court's record for the most major titles in history. To many, the feat secured his position as the sport's greatest of all time, but, like a true competitor, he was far from satisfied. "I don't put any number right now in my mind on how many Slams I want to win," he said hours later.

Well done, Sherdog. Bravo.