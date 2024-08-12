Where does Novak Djokovic stack up when it comes to the greatest athletes of all time ?

It's pretty wild how much a childish popularity contest this sort of thing can turn into.



Novax is clearly the greatest player in history, male or female - it doens't matter he's the greatest of all time.



Serena is arguably close because she was almost just as dominant and could have won more slams if she competed more (same with Novax if he didn't get banned or hit the lady in the throat), but not to the same extent as Serena.



But where the scales completely become lopsided is Novax wrapped up his titles while arguably two of the greatest top 5 players ever were his rivals with significant overlap of their primes. Whereas Serena racked up her titles largely against flavors of the month. I guess Sherapova was her biggest rival???