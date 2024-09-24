Where did all those years go?

phoenixikki

phoenixikki

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Sep 29, 2012
Messages
7,525
Reaction score
8,811
I didn’t think it would happen like this. I mean, I always imagined there would be some big moment, some obvious sign that I’d feel old. But it wasn’t like that. It just crept up on me, you know?

It happened last week, at the grocery store of all places. I was standing in line, just minding my own business, when the cashier, this kid who couldn’t have been more than 18, called me “sir.” Sir. And it hit me, like... is that me now? Am I sir? When did that happen?

I know, it’s not a big deal, right? People get called that all the time. But for some reason, it messed with me. It’s like I could feel this gap between me and him, this unspoken thing. He looked at me like I was on the other side of something — like I was one of those adults I used to think had everything figured out. But the truth is, I don’t feel like I’m on the other side of anything. I still feel like me. I still feel like I’m figuring it out, like I’m just waiting for that moment where I finally know what I’m doing. But I’m starting to realize that moment’s not coming. I don’t know if it ever does.

And then I started noticing other things. Like, my back hurts more often than it used to. I can’t drink coffee at night anymore without staying up for hours. I don’t bounce back the way I did when I was younger. And my friends — when we hang out now, we’re not talking about fun stuff or stupid ideas. We’re talking about mortgages, or our kids, or work, and suddenly we have “responsibilities.” We’re planning our weekends around our schedules, not our whims.

I guess what freaks me out the most is the way time speeds up. When you’re a kid, a year feels like forever. Now, I blink and another year’s gone. I still think of myself as twenty-something in my head, but I’m not. And that... that feels weird.

I don’t feel old, but I also don’t feel young anymore. I look at the people coming up behind me — kids fresh out of college, people starting their careers — and I realize I’m not one of them anymore. I’m part of this other group now, the group where driving to the sunset is the victory lap. I didn’t even see the switch happen. It just did.

I guess I always thought I had more time before this feeling showed up. But it’s here now. And I don’t know if I’m ready for it.
 
I'm 51. 2000 Y2K seems like a few years ago. IT IS CRAZY how time just flies . When young a year was forever now a year goes by like I blink my eyes.

Getting old blesses you with wisdom but it really sucks in alot of other ways
 
tell me about it, I went to a wedding a bit back, and the groom and bride looked like children, but they were in their early twenties. The mother in law was a long time friend of mine, and if she's old enough to be a grandmother, I'm old enough to be a grandfather <lmao>

there's an aspect of cluelessness that still lingers, but it shrinks, and the phrase that gets truer as you get older............. youth is wasted on the young.
 
Streeter said:
I'm 51. 2000 Y2K seems like a few years ago. IT IS CRAZY how time just flies . When young a year was forever now a year goes by like I blink my eyes.

Getting old blesses you with wisdom but it really sucks in alot of other ways
Click to expand...
does your dick still work

do you get the urge to bang 20 year olds

tell me I'm not alone
 
I wonder how old you are. This happens to everyone
 
phoenixikki said:
I didn’t think it would happen like this. I mean, I always imagined there would be some big moment, some obvious sign that I’d feel old. But it wasn’t like that. It just crept up on me, you know?

It happened last week, at the grocery store of all places. I was standing in line, just minding my own business, when the cashier, this kid who couldn’t have been more than 18, called me “sir.” Sir. And it hit me, like... is that me now? Am I sir? When did that happen?

I know, it’s not a big deal, right? People get called that all the time. But for some reason, it messed with me. It’s like I could feel this gap between me and him, this unspoken thing. He looked at me like I was on the other side of something — like I was one of those adults I used to think had everything figured out. But the truth is, I don’t feel like I’m on the other side of anything. I still feel like me. I still feel like I’m figuring it out, like I’m just waiting for that moment where I finally know what I’m doing. But I’m starting to realize that moment’s not coming. I don’t know if it ever does.

And then I started noticing other things. Like, my back hurts more often than it used to. I can’t drink coffee at night anymore without staying up for hours. I don’t bounce back the way I did when I was younger. And my friends — when we hang out now, we’re not talking about fun stuff or stupid ideas. We’re talking about mortgages, or our kids, or work, and suddenly we have “responsibilities.” We’re planning our weekends around our schedules, not our whims.

I guess what freaks me out the most is the way time speeds up. When you’re a kid, a year feels like forever. Now, I blink and another year’s gone. I still think of myself as twenty-something in my head, but I’m not. And that... that feels weird.

I don’t feel old, but I also don’t feel young anymore. I look at the people coming up behind me — kids fresh out of college, people starting their careers — and I realize I’m not one of them anymore. I’m part of this other group now, the group where driving to the sunset is the victory lap. I didn’t even see the switch happen. It just did.

I guess I always thought I had more time before this feeling showed up. But it’s here now. And I don’t know if I’m ready for it.
Click to expand...
I was listening to radio on the drive to work and the pop station played an "old school" song, and it was Low by Flo Rida. That was my college banger song! But then I realized 2008 is 16 years ago, and it's the equivalent of listening to "Jump" in 2000

Another thing that just reminded me of how fast time flies is that I remember in college in one of the business classes the professor was talking about how the workplace is preparing for the arrival of millennials, and next thing you know in 2024 Gen Z are turning 30

savingprivateryan-ww2.gif
 
Last edited:
chardog said:
does your dick still work

do you get the urge to bang 20 year olds

tell me I'm not alone
Click to expand...
Still works - juat takes alot longer - wish I had that issue when I was younger.

Yep but the wife gives .
me a long judgemental stare- worth it.
 
I know I've just turned 38 years old, doesn't feel like much time at all since I was 19 signing up for my Sherdog account.

Crazily enough Arianny has been a UFC ring girl pretty much the entire time.

Edit - turns out she retired this year!?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,034
Messages
56,234,197
Members
175,118
Latest member
wheelie11134

Share this page

Back
Top