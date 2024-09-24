Where did all those years go?

I didn’t think it would happen like this. I mean, I always imagined there would be some big moment, some obvious sign that I’d feel old. But it wasn’t like that. It just crept up on me, you know?



It happened last week, at the grocery store of all places. I was standing in line, just minding my own business, when the cashier, this kid who couldn’t have been more than 18, called me “sir.” Sir. And it hit me, like... is that me now? Am I sir? When did that happen?



I know, it’s not a big deal, right? People get called that all the time. But for some reason, it messed with me. It’s like I could feel this gap between me and him, this unspoken thing. He looked at me like I was on the other side of something — like I was one of those adults I used to think had everything figured out. But the truth is, I don’t feel like I’m on the other side of anything. I still feel like me. I still feel like I’m figuring it out, like I’m just waiting for that moment where I finally know what I’m doing. But I’m starting to realize that moment’s not coming. I don’t know if it ever does.



And then I started noticing other things. Like, my back hurts more often than it used to. I can’t drink coffee at night anymore without staying up for hours. I don’t bounce back the way I did when I was younger. And my friends — when we hang out now, we’re not talking about fun stuff or stupid ideas. We’re talking about mortgages, or our kids, or work, and suddenly we have “responsibilities.” We’re planning our weekends around our schedules, not our whims.



I guess what freaks me out the most is the way time speeds up. When you’re a kid, a year feels like forever. Now, I blink and another year’s gone. I still think of myself as twenty-something in my head, but I’m not. And that... that feels weird.



I don’t feel old, but I also don’t feel young anymore. I look at the people coming up behind me — kids fresh out of college, people starting their careers — and I realize I’m not one of them anymore. I’m part of this other group now, the group where driving to the sunset is the victory lap. I didn’t even see the switch happen. It just did.



I guess I always thought I had more time before this feeling showed up. But it’s here now. And I don’t know if I’m ready for it.