It wasn't a serious challenge. Wlad & Vitali promote him (K2 Promotions). This was back in 2013 so Usyk had just turned pro that year and won the Olympics the previous year. He was only a cruiserweight prospect back then. He has sparred Wlad before though and reportedly got the better of him. Not that it would've necessarily gone that way in an actual fight. Sparring is sparring.