When Salary Would Make You Pay for PPVs?

I bought 276 to watch Poatan vs Strickland live with my casual buddies and introduce them to him, one of the better purchases I made that year, they're all super fans and we watch the fights at the bars regularly.



I bought 280 because I was interested in the top 4 fights of the card (Islam/Chucky, Aljo/TJ, Yan/Sean, Benny/Gamrot)



I bought 281 to watch Poatan KO Izzy and win a good chunk of money betting on him.



I bought 285 to watch Shavkat/Neal, DDP/Brunson, and of course Bones' HW debut.



That's about it the last few years. I'll be canceling ESPN+ as well. Criminal that UFC fightpass is a totally separate thing. If I could at least put old PRIDE events on without having to pay even more I'd pay it, but at this point, I wish we had cable back. Streaming platforms have flooded entertainment with expensive slop.



I watch most of the fights at the bar Dana goes to frequently, they have a permanent license to host events and don't have to pay the exorbitant, extortionist rates bars usually have to to put a PPV on.