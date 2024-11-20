  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

What Salary Would Make You Pay for PPVs?

LeBron

LeBron

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 12, 2011
Messages
2,499
Reaction score
3,199
I’m curious how much you would have to make to start paying for UFC PPVs? Or would you never pay? For me it would probably be $250k just because it’s so easy to get it for free. I could never pay for a PPV with women on the main card though. No chance in hell I could ever give a penny of my hard earned money to watch someone that I could get off my couch and KO stiff.

(Can we get a poll with $50k salary ranges or something?)
 
Last edited:
For me it's not about how much I make as much as it is about the principle.

I used to pay for PPV's regularly, but when they started requiring an espn+ membership I stopped. It has nothing to do with the money, I could afford the 5 or 6 bucks they were charging at the time.

I just hated the fact that they were requiring a service that I didn't want and brought no value and trying to force me to pay for it.

So I stopped buying and kinda lost interest in the sport. Lately I've been getting back into it because of Poatan but I'm not interested enough to pay for ESPN+.
 
If the PPV is good enough I pay for it just to avoid the trouble of looking for streams or they lagging or freezing.

I paid for one month of Fight Pass (25 bucks here in Brazil) and was able to catch 308 and 309.
 
I go to events once a year or once every other year. I even buy shirts for my son when I go in person. I like to support Uncle Dana and the fighters.
 
Paying for two seevices to watch one fight is ridiculous and cumbersome.
 
Everytime I click on a thread in the heavies i feel like someone has taken an ice cream scooper to my brain.

I MENHAN reHKHY jhJKK,FSsds.....................................................................................
 
undefined


Stick around lol
 
If it's a good card, then I watch legally from a sports bar, I will for 310

But for something like 309, it's illegal viewership all day

As far as paying the $80 pay-per-view to legally watch at home while also requiring the paid subscription to ESPN+ to even have the privilege of paying that $80, I'd probably need at least $400k annual comp before I would consider that

I get paid well now but didn't grow up rich or anything, so my ideas of what is and isn't worth it are still based on that. Like you can get a delicious dinner entrée for $20, so $80 for a video stream really just comes off as entirely ridiculous in comparison. You can go to a live Broadway show in NYC for like $100 and that's considered a pretty bougie activity, overall the $80 PPV cost is wild relative to the cost of other things
 
I prefer watching at the pub on Sunday arvo (that's when PPVs are here). It more has to do with how it fits in if I've got other options for the weekend and how it fits in with what else I'm doing. If I can't get to the pub, weather's crap or I'm feeling buggered I will pay if it's a card I really need to see. If it's just good and I'm in the mood I may buy it as well.
 
