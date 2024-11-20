What Salary Would Make You Pay for PPVs?

If it's a good card, then I watch legally from a sports bar, I will for 310



But for something like 309, it's illegal viewership all day



As far as paying the $80 pay-per-view to legally watch at home while also requiring the paid subscription to ESPN+ to even have the privilege of paying that $80, I'd probably need at least $400k annual comp before I would consider that



I get paid well now but didn't grow up rich or anything, so my ideas of what is and isn't worth it are still based on that. Like you can get a delicious dinner entrée for $20, so $80 for a video stream really just comes off as entirely ridiculous in comparison. You can go to a live Broadway show in NYC for like $100 and that's considered a pretty bougie activity, overall the $80 PPV cost is wild relative to the cost of other things