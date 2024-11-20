What Salary Would Make You Pay for PPVs?

LeBron
I’m curious how much you would have to make to start paying for UFC PPVs? Or would you never pay? For me it would probably be $250k just because it’s so easy to get it for free. I could never pay for a PPV with women on the main card though. No chance in hell I could ever give a penny of my hard earned money to watch someone that I could get off my couch and KO stiff.
(Can we get a poll with $50k salary ranges or something?)
