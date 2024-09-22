When it's all said and done, do you think Shohei Ohtani will be considered in the top 5 baseball players of all-time?

the

7. Ruth racked up a 0.87 ERA over 31 career postseason innings, which ranks fourth all-time among pitchers with at least 30 innings of postseason experience. That included a 29 2/3-inning World Series scoreless streak that held up as a Fall Classic record until 1961, when fellow Hall of Famer Whitey Ford surpassed Ruth's mark.



8. Ruth's best pitching performance came in 1916, when he struck out 170 batters without allowing a home run. That remains a Red Sox franchise record for the most strikeouts in any season without surrendering a homer and ranks as the fifth-most overall in AL/NL history. Only Rube Waddell (232 strikeouts), Walter Johnson (228), Jack Coombs (224) and Frank Smith (171) tallied more whiffs without serving up a long ball. Click to expand...

Tabling the "he played against broke plumbers" angle, Ruth has still got anyone.Ruth was a flat out better overall batter. Ruth was a flat out better overall slugger. Despite that he wasn't the baserunner Ohtani is, Ruth was more successful at getting on base, at least, anyway. Bottom line, Ruth was the best hitter--best, not among the best-- in the league every single season from 1919-1931 except in 1922 & 1925 when he was injured part of those seasons. He was arguably the best in 1918 and 1932, too. Nobody else has ever come close to matching that feat. Greatest hitter of all time.As great as Ohtani has been this year, at the plate, overall, he is second fiddle to Aaron Judge.And as for pitching?In that year, 1916, he was 5th in Wins, 3rd in WAR, 3rd in ERA & ERA+, 3rd in Strikeouts, 2nd in Shutouts, 16th in FIP & WHIP, etc. To put it simply, he was the second best pitcher in the league that year behind only Grover Alexander.Comparatively, in 2022, his best pitching season, Ohtani was only 4th in Cy Young voting in just the AL. For the league, he was 8th in Wins, 3rd in WAR, 6th in ERA, 5th in ERA+, 6th in Strikeouts, didn't pitch a Shutout, 44th in FIP, 35th in WHIP. I'd guess the baseball hardcores in hereput him in the Top 5 starting pitchers for that season.