When it's all said and done, do you think Shohei Ohtani will be considered in the top 5 baseball players of all-time?

  • Actually he'll be the greatest of all-time.

  • Yes, he'll be in the top 5.

  • No, more like in the top 10.

  • No he's not even going to crack the top 10.

He can do it all, he can pitch, hit, hit tons of homeruns, steal tons of bases.

Most complete player ever imo.

And then he did this the other day.

Only player to be in the 50/50 club.

When his career is over, where do you see this guy will be ranked at?

 
Tabling the "he played against broke plumbers" angle, Ruth has still got anyone.

Ruth was a flat out better overall batter. Ruth was a flat out better overall slugger. Despite that he wasn't the baserunner Ohtani is, Ruth was more successful at getting on base, at least, anyway. Bottom line, Ruth was the best hitter-- the best, not among the best-- in the league every single season from 1919-1931 except in 1922 & 1925 when he was injured part of those seasons. He was arguably the best in 1918 and 1932, too. Nobody else has ever come close to matching that feat. Greatest hitter of all time.

As great as Ohtani has been this year, at the plate, overall, he is second fiddle to Aaron Judge.

And as for pitching?
7. Ruth racked up a 0.87 ERA over 31 career postseason innings, which ranks fourth all-time among pitchers with at least 30 innings of postseason experience. That included a 29 2/3-inning World Series scoreless streak that held up as a Fall Classic record until 1961, when fellow Hall of Famer Whitey Ford surpassed Ruth's mark.

8. Ruth's best pitching performance came in 1916, when he struck out 170 batters without allowing a home run. That remains a Red Sox franchise record for the most strikeouts in any season without surrendering a homer and ranks as the fifth-most overall in AL/NL history. Only Rube Waddell (232 strikeouts), Walter Johnson (228), Jack Coombs (224) and Frank Smith (171) tallied more whiffs without serving up a long ball.
In that year, 1916, he was 5th in Wins, 3rd in WAR, 3rd in ERA & ERA+, 3rd in Strikeouts, 2nd in Shutouts, 16th in FIP & WHIP, etc. To put it simply, he was the second best pitcher in the league that year behind only Grover Alexander.

Comparatively, in 2022, his best pitching season, Ohtani was only 4th in Cy Young voting in just the AL. For the league, he was 8th in Wins, 3rd in WAR, 6th in ERA, 5th in ERA+, 6th in Strikeouts, didn't pitch a Shutout, 44th in FIP, 35th in WHIP. I'd guess the baseball hardcores in here might put him in the Top 5 starting pitchers for that season.

Thanks for sharing your insight. That's a fair assessment on your part.

But I'm talking Ohtani when he's all said and done, it's obviously hypothetical. But will see how Ohtani does in the next 5-6 years. I don't even think he's in his prime.
 
I don't know where he'll finish. I was just providing context for the GOAT candidacy. Looks out of reach to me, but I don't really think it's fair to compare players from today to back then, either.

You don't think he's in his prime? How long does it take to reach that in baseball? In basketball, players are already in their prime by their third season. In football it depends on the position. QBs have a steeper learning curve, they used to take longer, but most others are in their prime by that third season, and it tends to not last as long as basketball primes.
 
He's in the cusp of his prime, I'd say when he 32 he'll be at his prime. But yeah he could very well be in his prime also.
 
32 sounds like a very old age to be starting a prime. Usually that's when a decline has already begun. At 30, I suspect he's already well into his prime productive seasons.
 
Ok I take it back, he's in his prime now.
 
Anybody with eyes already knows that skill wise, he's Top 10 ever to do it.

Statistically, who knows....if he stays healthy and rips another 8-10 seasons like this one......yikes. As others have noted, he's not 25 though so how long he can go will be the question.
 
Shoot... Baseball has been around so long that you can do a Top 20 and feel like you left out another 10-20 that could also be ranked.
 
Come on... Vote ;-)
 
Babe Ruth would lose his mind seeing what Shohei Ohtani can do. Not even a comparison. He's the greatest baseball talent ever.
 
