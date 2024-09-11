When fighters buried the hatchet, but YOU DIDNT WANT THEM TO.

Sometimes you have heated rivalries where their respective fanbases are howling for the others blood. Cos they said some shit. Or they did some shit. That they cant take back.Khabib was asked if he would shake hands with Conor after their fight and he said "No way."He fuckin didnt. The exact opposite happened. Some people are glad he kept it real, others think it should have ended there.What times did it end there that made you mad? like FUCK HIM dont shake his hand. Remember what he did??? Remember what he said??? etc etc