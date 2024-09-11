When fighters buried the hatchet, but YOU DIDNT WANT THEM TO.

HHJ

HHJ

I am the well spring, from which you flow.
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
151,592
Reaction score
120,935
Sometimes you have heated rivalries where their respective fanbases are howling for the others blood. Cos they said some shit. Or they did some shit. That they cant take back.

Khabib was asked if he would shake hands with Conor after their fight and he said "No way."

He fuckin didnt. The exact opposite happened. Some people are glad he kept it real, others think it should have ended there.

What times did it end there that made you mad? like FUCK HIM dont shake his hand. Remember what he did??? Remember what he said??? etc etc



FDkX5UXUUAcvs-W
 
Izzy vs all the people he loses to

Every time he wins he does one of his little anime/fortnite dances, mocks them/their kids, and continues talking shit to them while still in the cage

Yet when he loses, his opponents never give him a taste of his own medicine and always end up being respectful and ending the rivalry there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,035
Messages
56,170,003
Members
175,093
Latest member
Trapgodd

Share this page

Back
Top