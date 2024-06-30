When Does Pereira's Age Become a Factor?

Wreckless said: He's turning 37 in a week.



I think it's a shame this guy didn't join the UFC 5 years earlier.



He went from UFC debut to champion with 2 title defenses in just 2 years. It's insane. Click to expand...

He is 37, but looks and performs like a 30 year old....Maybe he has another 5 years in this successful run. I would like to see him get tested by some grapple-wrestlers. And if he has success, then hopefully Jones is still around and we can see what happens....Chubby old man Jones performed well in his last fight. Maybe he has another 5 years in him.