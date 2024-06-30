  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

When Does Pereira's Age Become a Factor?

Wreckless

Wreckless

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Apr 23, 2020
Messages
4,036
Reaction score
17,777
He's turning 37 in a week.

I think it's a shame this guy didn't join the UFC 5 years earlier.

He went from UFC debut to champion with 2 title defenses in just 2 years. It's insane.
 
It's already a factor but it will show more in fights against well rounded guys who mix it up on him and make him work. If his opponents fight him the way Jiri did he can do this until he's 40.
 
He is 37, but looks and performs like a 30 year old.
...Maybe he has another 5 years in this successful run. I would like to see him get tested by some grapple-wrestlers. And if he has success, then hopefully Jones is still around and we can see what happens.

...Chubby old man Jones performed well in his last fight. Maybe he has another 5 years in him.


Wreckless said:
He's turning 37 in a week.

I think it's a shame this guy didn't join the UFC 5 years earlier.

He went from UFC debut to champion with 2 title defenses in just 2 years. It's insane.
Iit’s LHW and he has little MMA mileage. If anything he’s gotten better.

Welcome to 2024 bro, athletes perform at a high level well into their 30’s these days. Sports science, training methods, medicine, etc are all more advanced and getting better.
 
