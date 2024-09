Friend on HS lacrosse team showed me blockbuster VHS of UFC 6 I think in about 1996 or 1997. At that point I saw all the ufcs that blockbuster had, which was 1 thru maybe 6 or 7. Then got more focused on chasing tail, drinking and doing drugs during college years.Started watching every event in real time around 2005 after 1st shoulder surgery when I saw Ultimate knockouts 1 on late night cable, then "Best of Pride FC" with Jay Glazer and Frank Trigg. Joined here and was called a "Tuf noob" around that era.