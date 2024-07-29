Frode Falch
I miss the times when most movies had their own theme melody. If it was a good movie, the theme would give you goosebumps when it played during a epic scene.
But i feel like this kinda disappeared around mid or late 2000. I remember being a bit disappointed in the Batman begins theme. Because that basically sound like a backing synth you would have in the background of a real tune.
The 80s and 90s where full of themes. In all types of movies: Beverly Hills cop, braveheart, Titanic, Jason Bourne, Burton Batman, Jurassic Park, crimson tide, ect ect
All very different types of movie. But everyone with a theme.
Is this a thing? Or am i just turning into a old bitter fart.
Maybe both
