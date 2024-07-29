Movies When did movies sto having their own unique theme songs?

I miss the times when most movies had their own theme melody. If it was a good movie, the theme would give you goosebumps when it played during a epic scene.

But i feel like this kinda disappeared around mid or late 2000. I remember being a bit disappointed in the Batman begins theme. Because that basically sound like a backing synth you would have in the background of a real tune.

The 80s and 90s where full of themes. In all types of movies: Beverly Hills cop, braveheart, Titanic, Jason Bourne, Burton Batman, Jurassic Park, crimson tide, ect ect

All very different types of movie. But everyone with a theme.

Is this a thing? Or am i just turning into a old bitter fart.

Maybe both :p
 
GOAT

I was in a car with three other Air Force dudes and we were going to the gate at Miramar blasting this song. We were all wearing aviators and I handed the marine my ID and asked, "How do we get to the danger zone?"

He handed my ID back and said, "It's not dangerous here"

He legit didn't get it.
 
He was a Marine on gate duty, you were expecting too much....
 
